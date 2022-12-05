Portraits of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Mangan highlight loneliness campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Portraits of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Mangan highlight loneliness campaign

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 11:07 am
Comedian Ricky Gervais posing for Good Morning Britain’s social purpose campaign – 1 Million Minutes (Ray Burmiston/ Good Morning Britain/PA)
Comedian Ricky Gervais posing for Good Morning Britain’s social purpose campaign – 1 Million Minutes (Ray Burmiston/ Good Morning Britain/PA)

Black and white portraits have been taken of stars including Ricky Gervais and Stephen Mangan to highlight a campaign to combat loneliness.

1 Million Minutes, which launched in 2016, is running again throughout December with the aim of encouraging Good Morning Britain (GMB) viewers to pledge their time to charities that tackle loneliness.

To emphasise this work, celebrities have discussed loneliness they have faced and what they do to feel less lonely.

Actor Stephen Mangan
Actor Stephen Mangan (Ray Burmiston/Good Morning Britain/PA)

Comedian Gervais said humans are “social animals and need connection with others to feel well”.

The 61-year-old, best known for The Office and After Life, added: “Loneliness can cause physical and mental health issues.”

Green Wing and The Split actor Mangan, 54, also shared his thoughts, saying: “Everyone feels low at some point. You are never alone.”

The pictures, taken by celebrity photographer Ray Burmiston, also capture Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, musician Craig David, actress Sarah Gordy, fitness coach Joe Wicks, presenter AJ Odudu and GMB’s Ben Shephard.

Both Shephard, 47, and Wicks, 37, said they reach out to family when loneliness hits them during their life.

Shephard said: “My fear of loneliness is what drives me to constantly surround myself with friends and family.

Shirley Ballas
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas (Ray Burmiston/Good Morning Britain/PA)

“I’m lucky though, not everyone has that option.”

Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, said: “Sometimes you can be surrounded by people, yet feel lonelier than ever.

“When I feel alone I always call my brother.”

The portraits will be part of a travelling digital gallery which kicks off at Westfield London in White City on Monday and ends on The Promenade in Blackpool on Friday.

British fitness coach Joe Wicks
Fitness coach Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach (Ray Burmiston/Good Morning Britain/PA)

Blackpool Tower will also be lit up in blue and orange – the colours of the 1 Million Minutes logo – on Friday.

Watch Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes campaign on weekdays in December from 6am on ITV1 and pledge here

itv.com/1millionminutes

.

