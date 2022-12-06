First British Sign Language channel launches on ITVX, broadcaster says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First British Sign Language channel launches on ITVX, broadcaster says

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 12:56 pm Updated: December 6, 2022, 2:46 pm
The first British Sign Language channel globally has been launched on ITVX, the broadcaster said (ITV/PA)
The first British Sign Language (BSL) channel globally has been launched on ITVX, the broadcaster said.

ITV’s new streaming platform will host a station that only has signed programming and be regularly updated with new and archive programs.

When it begins, Emmerdale and Coronation Street omnibus episodes, Cilla, Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, Vera, Lewis, and The Saint will be available in BSL.

Royal National Institute for Deaf People associate director Teri Devine said the organisation is “thrilled” by the move and added: “Building in accessibility from the start is important and should be the norm, and we look forward to seeing ITV expanding its access services across the remaining platforms.”

ITV’s director of accessibility, David Padmore, said: “We’re committed to placing great accessibility at the heart of ITVX and our offering at launch represents significant progress on ITV Hub.

“Our ITV Signed Channel gives us a fantastic platform for showcasing our rich archive of signed programmes.”

The streaming platform will have subtitles for over 90% of its on-demand programmes when it launches with over 10,000 hours worth of content.

For live TV streamed on ITVX subtitles will be available to around 80% of viewers.

Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards – London
Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow will be offered on the new British Sign Language channel (Matt Crossick/PA)

Subtilties will also be offered on 20 ITVX themed channels, which give the experience of watching a scheduled channel with curated shows.

ITVX is working on getting access for Freeview, YouView, Freesat and Chromecast customers.

The broadcaster said subtitle issues will be resolved in the first half of 2023.

Audio description is available for around 20% of content and all new ITV dramas, it also said.

ITVX launches on December 8.

