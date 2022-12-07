The Traitors shocks contestants as two axed players return in dramatic twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Traitors shocks contestants as two axed players return in dramatic twist

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 10:51 pm
(BBC/PA)
(BBC/PA)

New TV competition The Traitors has continued to keep viewers on their toes as two contestants who were originally axed were brought back in a dramatic twist.

In the BBC show’s debut episode last Tuesday, Amos, a 30-year-old doctor, and Kieran, a 42-year-old solutions consultant, were made to leave before the games had begun after they placed themselves as least likely to win the competition in a line-up.

However, during the latest instalment on Wednesday, the pair returned to the show without the other competitors initially realising.

The remaining contestants were given a challenge set in a church filled with a congregation of strangers wearing gold masks.

The remaining contestants were given a challenge set in a church filled with a congregation of strangers wearing gold masks

Host Claudia Winkleman provided them with clues to the location of riddles which they had to decipher to collect gold coins.

After the group added a further £8,000 to the prize fund, bringing the total to £47,700, two members of the congregation were asked to stand.

They revealed themselves to be Amos and Kieran, leaving the other contestants in shock.

Winkleman said: “Kieran and Amos did not leave the game on day one. You can only leave The Traitors if you are murdered or banished.

“I’ve had them hidden away separately and they are now coming back to play the game.”

The episode also saw three faithfuls removed from the game – Ivan, John and Tom.

Cornish author Ivan fell victim to the banishment at the round table when Tom said he was adamant he was a traitor after using his magician skills of being able to read people.

Standing in front of the group before his departure, Ivan said: “No hard feelings. I came here to play a game and today that’s exactly what I got. This was fun.

“Tom, this was your big flourish and here’s the prestige – that was not my card, I’m a faithful.”

The traitors then decided spa therapist John, 49, was the next contestant they were going to “murder”.

Amos and Kieran were voted off after placing themselves as least likely to win the competition

Later in the episode, Tom’s tricks caught up with him and he was next to do a disappearing act after being banished at the round table.

While leaving, he said: “Just like Alex, if you vote for her tomorrow, you’ll find her standing here saying exactly what I’m about to say. I’m a faithful.”

Tom and Alex had caused a commotion when they revealed they were a couple in real life.

The show sees contestants play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

To win the money, players must avoid being “murdered” or “banished”.

When the competition draws to a close, the remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all faithful.

However, if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor walks away with the entire amount.

Throughout the competition, they will build up the cash pot through a series of games.

The Traitors continues on BBC One on Thursday at 9pm.

