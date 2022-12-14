BBC iPlayer lags behind Netflix and Disney+ on experience, watchdog says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC iPlayer lags behind Netflix and Disney+ on experience, watchdog says

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:05 am
BBC iPlayer is lagging behind Netflix and Disney+ on user experience but its beats its other rivals, a watchdog has said (PA)
BBC iPlayer is lagging behind Netflix and Disney+ on user experience but its beats its other rivals, a watchdog has said (PA)

BBC iPlayer is lagging behind Netflix and Disney+ on user experience but beats its other rivals, a watchdog has said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the streaming giants have better picture and sound quality, recommend content easier and have more functional subtitling than the BBC.

However, the corporation leads in picture and sound quality over All 4 and ITV Hub, which has since been revamped as ITVX, according to the NAO’s A Digital BBC report.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “(The BBC’s) products are performing well compared to other, better-funded, media organisations.

Television viewing apps stock
Netflix spent £1.7 billion on technology and development in 2021 (PA)

“Stronger digital leadership structures in particular will enable the BBC to make the improvements it needs to its approach, if it is to maintain this success in a fast moving, global media market.”

NAO also said digital development has been “slower” and “less sophisticated” at the BBC as it has reduced its spend on digital products like BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds in recent years.

In 2019/20, it spent £109 million and in 2021/22 spent £98 million on products. Netflix spent £1.7 billion on technology and development in 2021.

In 2021/22, 25% of 16 to 34-year-olds watched iPlayer compared to Netflix on 55%, NAO said. The BBC also saw 81% of young people tune into its broadcast services on average per week.

The NAO report said users of BBC News Online had a similar experience to using other news outlets. While Spotify was way out ahead of BBC Sounds on personalisation and usability.

The corporation also has a high staff turnover and a shortage of employees in its digital department.

“Owing to the number of vacancies in the search team, for example, the BBC has been unable to develop its search function further,” the report adds.

“This is in part due to the BBC’s pay levels being lower than some other potential employers for technology professionals.”

BBC Stock
Spotify was way out ahead of BBC Sounds, pictured at BBC Wogan House in London (Ian West/PA)

In July, the corporation announced BBC Four and CBBC will end as linear TV channels as part of the broadcaster’s plans to become “digital-first”.

BBC World News and BBC News Channel will merge to create a single 24-hour TV news channel serving both UK and international audiences.

NAO said the corporation’s digital plan costing £500 million which includes an extra £50 million on product development “lacks detail” and needs developing.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee of public accounts said: “The proof will be in the pudding, and it has its work cut out.

“To guard against being left behind, (the BBC) needs to improve its governance and leadership of digital services.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “The NAO finds the BBC’s digital performance is impressive, with more people coming to iPlayer, Sounds and our online services than ever before, but there is more to do.

“We’re driving digital reforms across the organisation to provide people with the BBC content they want, in the ways they want it.

“We have a clear vision for a digital-led BBC which we will continue to deliver on and provide even greater value for all audiences.”

The BBC said it is investing in improvements in its digital products, having improved navigation, join-up and design across its platforms, products and services.

It has spent £7 million in this area over the past three years, as well as the increased investment the NAO points to, such as the additional £50 million a year in transforming the use of data, personalisation and user experience post-2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented