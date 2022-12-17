Hamza Yassin proves popularity with audiences of all ages with Strictly win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CBeebies presenter Hamza Yassin has proven his popularity with BBC audiences both young and old, after being crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2022.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter has overcome confidence issues to take the coveted crown on the popular TV dancing competition.

He is best known as Ranger Hamza on the children’s television channel CBeebies, presenting the series Let’s Go For A Walk, about which he has also authored a book.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter was born in Sudan (PA)

Yassin has also appeared on a number of other BBC shows, including guest appearances on The One Show and Countryfile.

In 2021 he joined the BBC series Animal Park about the lives of keepers and animals at Longleat Safari Park.

Aside from his work with the BBC, he has also presented several documentaries for Channel 4, including Scotland: Escape To The Wilderness.

The four-part Channel 4 series saw him take four celebrities; Martin Clunes, Baroness Warsi, Ben Miller and Richard Coles, to wild locations around Scotland, showing them the local wildlife.

Throughout the latest series of Strictly he became a firm favourite with the public and judges (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Sudan-born Yassin moved to the UK aged eight and was diagnosed with dyslexia as a teenager, which he said meant he could visualise in 3D where he needs to be on the dancefloor during his routines.

He obtained a degree in Zoology with Conservation from Bangor University and a Masters in Biological Photography and Imaging from the University of Nottingham before getting into broadcasting.

Throughout the latest series of Strictly he became a firm favourite with the public and judges, topping the leaderboard multiple times with professional partner Jowita Przystal.

Yassin previously said that the effort required for the high intensity dance routines was similar to his extreme wildlife filming in remote locations.

Yassin revealed that he had lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition, thanks to the nine-hour training sessions with Przystal (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“The similarities are the amount of effort that we’re putting in, we’re putting more time and effort in the dances,” he said.

“And it’s exactly the same when it comes to wildlife. Most of the time when it comes to wildlife it’s sunrise-to-sunset and if you’re up near the poles at the right time of the year, it can be a long day for you at that particular time.”

He also revealed that he had lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition, thanks to the nine-hour training sessions with Przystal.