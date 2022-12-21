No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No further action will be taken against a man suspected of sending death threats to Piers Morgan, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The TV host, 57, reportedly received messages earlier this year telling him he was “a marked man” and promising he was “getting killed”.

A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested in Manchester on suspicion of making threats to kill.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided the case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution.

Morgan shared a screenshot appearing to show the original threats, which also mentioned members of his family.

He tweeted: “If people can make direct death threats on social media platforms like Instagram (owned by @facebook) and no action is taken against them despite a 22-month police investigation, I suggest there is a big problem with how big tech operates its safety procedures.”

Morgan claimed a letter he had received from the CPS said there had been “clear evidence to prove that you were the victim of a crime and threats of a serious nature were conveyed to you via social media”.

A statement from the Met said: “In May 2022, the case the referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision. It decided that the case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution and therefore no further action will be taken against the suspect.”

Last year, the presenter made headlines after leaving Good Morning Britain following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

His show on TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored, launched in April.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been approached for comment.