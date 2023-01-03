Windrush 75th anniversary to be ‘diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Windrush 75th anniversary to be ‘diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain’

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 12:02 am
Members of Campaign group Stand Up To Racism during a demonstration (Catherine Wylie/PA)
Members of Campaign group Stand Up To Racism during a demonstration (Catherine Wylie/PA)

The 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation who helped rebuild post-war Britain will be marked later this year as a “diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain”, campaigners have said.

The Windrush 75 network of national organisations, including British Future charity, which aims to advance racial and cultural harmony in the UK through education, is co-ordinating events to celebrate the historic milestone.

Actor Sir Lenny Henry, historian David Olusoga and members of Parliament from both sides of the political spectrum are among those who have spoken about why it is important to reflect on the anniversary of the first arrivals on June 22.

Patrick Vernon, co-ordinator of the Windrush 75 network, said anniversary events will celebrate the “legacy” of the generation.

He said: “Windrush 75 is like a diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain.

“We are celebrating four generations of contribution, legacy, struggle and positive change.

“It is a moment to look to the future too, at how we address the challenges to come.”

Sir Lenny, who has written a play and television series to highlight the plight of the Windrush generation – which includes his mother Winifred – said he wanted to show “respect” for earlier “pioneers”.

The Rings of Power star said: “It’s vital this year to celebrate the courage of those Windrush pioneers 75 years ago, who gave up the life they knew to seek a better one here in Britain.

“They paved the way for those of us who have followed.

“With my one-man play August in England and upcoming TV series Three Little Birds, I want to bring their stories to wider attention in 2023.

“Big respect to those pioneers – we stand on their shoulders.”

Historian David Olusoga said the anniversary deserves to be marked in a “significant way” because of the role the Windrush generation has played in shaping British culture.

He said: “The arrival of the Windrush is a pivotal moment in black history and British history.

“We see its legacy every day, when we turn on the radio or TV, walk down the High Street or cheer for England at the World Cup.

“So, it’s important that the anniversary is marked in a significant way and that everyone is invited to take part.”

England v USA – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Al Bayt Stadium
England’s Marcus Rashford (right) and Bukayo Saka showed that ‘our diversity is our strength’ at the 2022 World Cup, an FA special adviser has said (Nick Potts/PA)

Paul Elliott, special adviser to the FA’s chair and chief executive, highlighted how several of England’s best World Cup stars come from families who migrated to the UK.

He said: “The World Cup performance of England’s footballers inspired the nation last month.

“They show why our diversity is our strength – without the parents and grandparents who moved here from overseas, there would be no Rashfords, Sakas or Bellinghams wearing the Three Lions.

“So, in 2023 football will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Windrush and the huge contribution that descendants of those first pioneers have made to our beautiful game.”

Iran sanctions
Labour’s David Lammy has said politicians must put pressure on the Government to properly compensate victims of the Windrush scandal (Aaron Chown/PA)

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said June 22 will be “an emotional day in many communities” and a “time to celebrate how migration and diversity has helped build modern Britain”.

The Labour MP added that politicians must “put pressure on the Government to finally give the victims of the Windrush scandal the compensation they deserve”.

Former minister Sajid Javid said: “For many of us who owe our lives in Britain to family who travelled here from overseas, the Windrush has a special resonance.

“That generation made a deep and lasting impact on this country and the 75th anniversary is a moment to celebrate the contribution they continue to make to our economy, health service and society.”

Windrush Generation sculpture
Sculptor Veronica Ryan unveiling the first permanent UK public artwork dedicated to the Windrush generation, at Narrow Way Square, London, in October 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA).

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, reflected on the Windrush movement as the start of Britain’s post-war migration story.

He said: “2023 will be a special year for Britain, a year of identity. A Coronation year that ushers in a new era. One when we mark 75 years of pride in the NHS and 75 years of Windrush, the moment which symbolises the post-war migration that has shaped our society today.”

The Windrush generation refers to people who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries as part of a scheme to help fill post-war labour shortages.

On June 22, 1948, the first citizens from this wave – around 500 workers from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago – arrived aboard the HMT Empire Windrush, which docked in Tilbury, Essex.

The Government has been heavily criticised for its handling of the Windrush movement, after many people from the generation were denied access to the NHS, work and housing despite having a legal right to be in the UK.

