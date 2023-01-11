Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 2:02 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 2:10 am
Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA)
Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA)

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael kicked off the 80th annual ceremony by addressing the award show’s previous diversity controversy.

The US comedian told audiences, “I’ll tell you why I’m here, I’m here because I’m black,” as he opened the show in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

Last year’s show was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

“I’ll tell you what’s been going on,” Carmichael told audiences at the top of the show.

“This show, the Golden Globe Awards did not air last year, because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won’t say they were a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died – do with that information what you will.

“One minute I’m making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the black face of an embattled white organisation. Life really comes at you fast.”

He added: “I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all.

“(But) regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate.

“And I think this industry deserves evenings like these. And I’m happy to be here.”

Following the fallout, the HFPA subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

Tuesday’s milestone event took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and saw the return of multiple famous faces.

The first awards of the night, for best supporting actor and actresses in a drama motion picture, went to Ke Huy Quan and Angela Basset, respectively.

Several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig, are also up for top awards.

Colman is among the nominees for best performance by an actress in a motion picture: drama, for her turn in Empire Of Light, and is joined in the category by Cate Blanchett as well as Viola Davis, Ana De Armas and Michelle Williams.

In the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama, Nighy is joined by Hugh Jackman, Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope and Brendan Fraser.

Fraser, who is nominated for his performance in The Whale, previously said he would not attend the Golden Globes if nominated, following an alleged incident in 2003.

In 2018, the actor said that he was groped by longtime HFPA member Philip Berk, a former president of the organisation.

Elsewhere, blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick lead the category for best motion picture: drama, alongside Elvis, The Fabelmans and Tar.

Titles nominated for best motion picture: musical or comedy include The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness.

In the best directing category, no female directors were nominated, with industry heavyweights James Cameron, Martin McDonagh, and Steven Spielberg all receiving nods, as did Tony Kushner, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Baz Luhrmann.

Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to claim the Golden Globe for best original song.

Indian film composer MM Keeravani accepted the award and thanked the film’s director, SS Rajamouli for the support for his work.

A slew of celebrities took on presenting duties throughout the evening including Letitia Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Salma Hayek, Hilary Swank and Ana De Armas.

Last year the awards were announced via periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after US network NBC refused to air the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Maggie Leslie, Ellon's beloved 'Queen of Burgers'.
‘Half a million burgers – and just as much banter’: Family’s tribute to Ellon’s…
2
A collage of Prince Harry as a teenager alongside a red deer.
Revealed: Harry ‘feared he would die’ as head was shoved inside dead deer in…
3
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
4
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
7
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on December 20, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England
8
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman in stab vest and helmet seen on Aberdeen street
9
Elaine Rand with her daughter Marie who has been waiting for cataracts removal for over a year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list…
10
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is relishing a semi final clash with Rangers. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Graeme Shinnie understands importance to Aberdeen fans of beating Rangers in League Cup semi-final
Calmac have cancelled ferries this morning warning more could follow.
Islanders warn tourism trade is at risk over delays to summer ferry bookings
File photo dated 15/09/21 of Michael Matheson MSP Net Zero and Energy Secretary who has warned even more people could find themselves struggling to pay their bills next year. The number of calls to an energy advice hotline in Scotland has more than quadrupled as more and more bill payers struggle with rising prices. In December around 370 calls a day were made to the Energy Advice service, well up from last year's average of around 80 a day during the same month. Issue date: Tuesday December 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Hotline. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire
SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a press conference on winter pressures in the NHS, at St Andrews House in Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND NHS. Photo credit should read: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire
Aberdeenshire pensioner denies sending threatening messages about First Minister's 'assassination'
Sunset behind an offshore oil rig
Scottish energy strategy branded 'breathtaking betrayal' as government takes aim at North Sea exploration
3
Katie Holmes sitting in her wheelchair with French bulldog Meeko sitting in her lap smiling
Charity's vet bill for rescue dog Meeko soar as further health conditions uncovered
The A96 was partially blocked this afternoon following a two car crash near Kintore. Image: Google Maps.
Two-vehicle crash blocks A96 near Kintore
Forest Park
Final decision on plans to turn public Stonehaven park into rugby pitch expected this…
Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747 repurposed to launch a rocket into space
'Space is never easy': North Scotland's rocket launch industry commiserates on Cornwall failure
CR0040521 Trevor Ross of Inverlochy Crescent, Ness Castle, Inverness found a highly unusual golden shell while out walking on Nairn Beach. 10th January 2023 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I felt like I had won the golden ticket': Offshore worker's delight at rare…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented