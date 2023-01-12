Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg continue award season rivalry with DGA nods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg continue award season rivalry with DGA nods

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 2:51 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 3:18 am
Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg continue award season rivalry with DGA nods (Rich Polk/AP)
Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg continue award season rivalry with DGA nods (Rich Polk/AP)

Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg will continue their award season rivalry, after both were nominated for top awards by the Directors Guild of America (DGA).

The pair both received nods on Wednesday for the DGA’s outstanding directorial achievement in a theatrical feature film for 2022 – though no female directors were included.

They were joined by other award season frontrunners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Directors Todd Field and Joseph Kosinski were also nominated for the award, for their films Tar and Top Gun: Maverick, respectively.

It comes after McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Spielberg’s The Fabelmans won top prizes at the 80th annual Golden Globes on Tuesday.

McDonagh took home the Golden Globe for best screenplay for his dark Irish comedy, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film won trophies for best motion picture, drama, as well as the best directing award for himself.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film won Golden Globes for best motion picture, drama, as well as the best directing award for himself (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The films garnered a slew of awards for their cast members at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations, which were also announced on Wednesday.

Both also picked up a nod for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – the SAG equivalent of best picture.

“The work recognized this year represents the amazing power of film in the hands of these gifted directors to tell deeply moving stories that profoundly affect us all, ” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter.

“The recognition by one’s peers in our highly collaborative creative process shows the heart and soul at the core of these films and we congratulate all five nominees for their powerful stories, brilliantly told.”

In the DGA television categories, actors Jason Bateman, Ben Stiller and Bill Hader also picked up nominations for their respective series; Ozark, Severance and Barry.

Mike White continued a successful award season run, with a nomination for his popular HBO series The White Lotus – which also won big at the Golden Globes.

Tim Burton’s Netflix hit show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, earned a nomination in the DGA’s outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series category.

The winners in all categories will be announced at the 75th annual DGA awards, which will take place on Saturday February 18 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

