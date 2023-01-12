Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg continue award season rivalry with DGA nods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Martin McDonagh and Steven Spielberg will continue their award season rivalry, after both were nominated for top awards by the Directors Guild of America (DGA).

The pair both received nods on Wednesday for the DGA’s outstanding directorial achievement in a theatrical feature film for 2022 – though no female directors were included.

They were joined by other award season frontrunners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Martin McDonagh has been nominated for BEST DIRECTOR by the Directors Guild of America for #BansheesMovie! #DGAAwards pic.twitter.com/XxM6BhM4Iy — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) January 11, 2023

Directors Todd Field and Joseph Kosinski were also nominated for the award, for their films Tar and Top Gun: Maverick, respectively.

It comes after McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Spielberg’s The Fabelmans won top prizes at the 80th annual Golden Globes on Tuesday.

McDonagh took home the Golden Globe for best screenplay for his dark Irish comedy, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film won trophies for best motion picture, drama, as well as the best directing award for himself.

The films garnered a slew of awards for their cast members at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations, which were also announced on Wednesday.

Both also picked up a nod for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – the SAG equivalent of best picture.

“The work recognized this year represents the amazing power of film in the hands of these gifted directors to tell deeply moving stories that profoundly affect us all, ” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter.

“The recognition by one’s peers in our highly collaborative creative process shows the heart and soul at the core of these films and we congratulate all five nominees for their powerful stories, brilliantly told.”

Congrats to the @DANIELS on receiving a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for BEST DIRECTOR 💫 #EverythingEverywhere pic.twitter.com/WimdmB6Dks — Everything Everywhere (@allatoncemovie) January 11, 2023

In the DGA television categories, actors Jason Bateman, Ben Stiller and Bill Hader also picked up nominations for their respective series; Ozark, Severance and Barry.

Mike White continued a successful award season run, with a nomination for his popular HBO series The White Lotus – which also won big at the Golden Globes.

Tim Burton’s Netflix hit show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, earned a nomination in the DGA’s outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series category.

The winners in all categories will be announced at the 75th annual DGA awards, which will take place on Saturday February 18 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.