Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on co-parenting following split from husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on co-parenting following split from husband

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 12:03 am
Amanda Owen (Alamy)
Amanda Owen (Alamy)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has opened up about the challenges of co-parenting her nine children following her split from her husband Clive.

The couple, who had been married for 22 years, rose to fame through the Channel 5 show which followed their shared life on Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.

Owen, 48, admitted it has been “tough” since they announced they were separating last year but that they “just have to get on with it”.

She told the Radio Times: “Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated.

“It’s a fact, isn’t it? But, you know what, that’s not unique, it’s just how things are, pressures, all the rest of it.

“But we have nine kids, with associated friends, girlfriends, and we just have to get on with it.”

Owen said she felt the term co-parenting is a buzzword which just meant “we take it in turns to shout at the kids”.

Following their split, the Yorkshire shepherdess began filming a new More4 documentary, titled Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives, her first solo series without Clive.

She explained that her time away had to be carefully negotiated with the filming done in small sections.

“We go for the three-day rule: three days is the maximum number of sandwich boxes and stuff that we can get prepared and the maximum amount of carnage that I can cope with on my return,” she said.

(Radio Times)

The new series sees her visiting other working farms across the UK, exploring their innovative methods and the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “If you’re in farming and agriculture, it’s very easy to feel like you’re unsupported, even vilified. There are so many people pointing fingers.

“So it was actually really heartening to see how different people were making it work and how diverse modern farming is.”

Despite her TV series and range of farming books, she said she does not consider herself a celebrity farmer but admitted she can see the irony that her side projects can be more profitable than the actual work with the animals.

“I’ve just paid a feed bill and our costs have doubled – and those prices never come back down,” she explained.

“Obviously that hits your margins, so you’re then left trying to find ways to make money. But farmers are incredibly good at adapting.”

The full interview is available now in Radio Times.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented