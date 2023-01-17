Love Island bombshell ruffles feathers after his surprise arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island bombshell ruffles feathers after his surprise arrival

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 4:45 pm
Love Island has returned for its ninth series (ITV)
Love Island has returned for its ninth series (ITV)

Love Island bombshell Tom Clare has ruffled feathers among the male islanders following his surprise arrival at the villa in South Africa on Monday evening.

The 23-year-old semi-pro footballer from Barnsley was introduced to his fellow islanders by host Maya Jama during the first episode of the ITV2 dating show’s ninth series.

Tuesday night’s episode sees Tom head to the fire pit with the five female islanders, as the boys are left feeling “vulnerable”.

While Tom receives the girls’ undivided attention, Ron Hall, a 25-year-old financial adviser and the show’s first visually impaired contestant, says: “That’s a bit of a shock isn’t it?”

PE and science teacher Kai, 24, adds: “We’re vulnerable now boys, we’re vulnerable, he’s a good-looking lad.”

As concerns grow among the boys, Tom gets to know the girls at the fire pit, where he asks: “How are you guys in your couples?”

To which 22-year-old biomedical student Tanya Manhenga, who is currently coupled up with airport security officer Shaq Muhammad, replies: “Everyone is still getting to know each other.”

Before adding: “How tall are you?” to which Tom says: “6’5, I like to be the little spoon though…”

Ahead of his shock entrance – which was voted for by the public – Tom revealed he was joining the show full of confidence, saying: “If there’s a girl I want and she is coupled up, nine times out of 10 I will get her.”

After delivering the news of Tom’s arrival, Jama warned the male islanders: “In 24 hours Tom will get the chance to couple up with the girl of his choice, leaving one of you single and your place on the island at risk.

“I suggest you boys get grafting and hold on tight to your girls.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday evening’s episode, the islanders take part in the first challenge of the new series, which sees them air their dirty laundry.

As the girls go head to head with the boys, the challenge sees each islander slide into a pool of foam where hidden props will offer them clues and a giant pair of underwear will reveal a secret.

Following the revelation, the player will have to snog the islander they think the secret relates to, and if they guess correctly they win a point for their team.

The revelations include making a catfish account to stalk a man and later getting caught, and one boy’s special talent is pulling older women.

Tuesday’s show will also see the islanders play a game of dares, during which new bombshell Tom is dared to kiss the three girls he fancies the most and 26-year-old hairstylist Tanyel Revan ends up in a dance-off with farmer and TikTok star Will Young, 23.

The new series is the show’s first winter series since before the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also see Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and former Love Island finalist Indiyah Polack join as regular panellists on Love Island’s Aftersun programme.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

