Selina Scott says attending BBC Breakfast anniversary would have been dishonest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Selina Scott says attending BBC Breakfast anniversary would have been dishonest

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 10:52 am
Selina Scott worked on Britain’s first early-morning TV news programme for three years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Selina Scott worked on Britain’s first early-morning TV news programme for three years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Selina Scott has said celebrating the 40th anniversary of BBC Breakfast with a “grin” would have been “dishonest” due to the treatment she received while doing the show.

The presenter and journalist, 71, launched the morning programme at the corporation as Breakfast Time alongside co-host Frank Bough in January 1983.

She would work at Britain’s first early-morning TV news programme for three years.

The show was later called BBC Breakfast News and is now BBC Breakfast.

On Tuesday, presenters of the BBC’s morning show past and present gathered to reminiscence about how the show has evolved over the years, but Scott did not attend.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Scott said: “I said no because I prefer to look forward rather than back, but also because so much of my time on the hideous red leather sofa made me feel I was a combatant in a war zone.”

Frank Bough and Selina Scott
Frank Bough and Selina Scott, the then presenters of BBC Breakfast Time (PA)

Scott said Bough sought to “rubbish” her on and off air, including by making alleged sexual comments about her in front of colleagues, and “excruciatingly” trying to kiss her when photographers were around.

She wrote: “If he felt as though he wasn’t drawing enough focus, he would butt into my interviews, disrupting my guest’s train of thought, and leaving me scrambling awkwardly to try to move on to the next section in time.”

Bough’s career with the corporation ended in 1988 when he was sacked after a scandal.

He later spoke of his regret over the incident and said his behaviour had been “exceedingly stupid”.

He died in October 2020 at the age of 87.

Another example, Scott said, of someone taking “liberties” was the late entertainer Jimmy Savile.

He is now believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, and a 2016 report into his abuse found staff at the BBC missed numerous opportunities to stop him.

At the time, the then BBC chairman Rona Fairhead said she “welcomed and endorsed” the report.

She added: “The BBC owes it to the survivors and to everyone it works with or whose trust is placed in it, to make sure these events can never be repeated.”

In the piece, Scott said she felt she had “no choice” but to kiss Savile on air, as he would not answer her questions if she did not and she felt she had to “create a happy vibe” as part of her job.

She added: “Can you imagine all this being allowed to play out on British TV today? Or that women like me were expected to acquiesce?”

BBC Breakfast 40th anniversary
BBC Breakfast celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special show and guests at MediaCityUK, Salford (PA)

Scott also said: “Had I appeared on the 40th anniversary show this week, how could I have said any of this?

“It would have been dishonest to just grin and throw out some platitudes as the show tripped down memory lane.”

She added that it is “important that young women in the media today understand the battles fought by my generation” and “vital that the BBC acknowledges its past behaviour, so that each new woman who sits on the Breakfast sofa in the years to come has a better experience than me”.

Scott later worked at the BBC’s The Clothes Show before leaving for the US to be a presenter on the news programme West 57th.

She is also known for her high-profile interviews and profiled former US president Donald Trump in an ITV documentary in the 1990s, followed the now King on a trip to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for A Prince Among Islands and interviewed the former king of Spain, Juan Carlos.

She began her career in newspapers in Dundee, later joining Grampian Television and ITV’s News At Ten.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented