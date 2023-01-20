Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice complaints over Ekin-Su’s outfit and performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice complaints over Ekin-Su’s outfit and performance

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 12:50 pm
Oti Mabuse during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
Oti Mabuse during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse said she is excited “to be part of a show that gets complaints” following public outrage over contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu’s costume and performance.

Love Island winner Culculoglu, 28, and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield’s steamy routine to Britney Spears’ Toxic On Sunday saw more than 100 complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.

The reality star found herself in danger of going home following the performance, after a public vote landed her in the dance-off.

She will face one of the five celebrities who will compete in this week’s episode of the ITV competition.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional and Dancing On Ice judge Mabuse joked with Graham Norton on his BBC chat show: “If I had that body, I would wear less all the time.”

She added: “It is so exciting to be part of a show that gets complaints. I thought the outfit was really, really sexy and risk-taking is what is important to me.”

Culculoglu scored 21.5 points from the judges, which was not the lowest score on Sunday night, as the first group of six skaters took to the ice in ITV’s split premiere.

At the time Mabuse said she “loved” Culculoglu’s performance as it was “hot, hot, hot – from the outfit to the make-up”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Brendan Fraser, Michelle Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Russell T. Davies, Graham Norton, Oti Mabuse and Cat Burns during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Having made history on Strictly Come Dancing, winning twice, consecutively, during her seven-year tenure, Mabuse joined the Dancing On Ice panel in 2022 but has said this year she has a different approach to judging the skating performances.

She said: “The first year I was very excited so this year I have a new attitude.

“I’m trying to be calm and not too screechy – my role is not to show how excited I am.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm

