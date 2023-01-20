Claire Foy’s stalker given suspended sentence and will return to US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Claire Foy’s stalker given suspended sentence and will return to US

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 1:38 pm
Jason Penrose leaves the Old Bailey, where he was handed a suspended sentence and has agreed to be repatriated to the US after he admitted stalking actress Claire Foy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A “delusional” stalker who left actress Claire Foy feeling “fearful” has been handed a suspended sentence and will be repatriated to the US.

Jason Penrose, 49, was sentenced to one year and 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, at the Old Bailey on Friday.

In November he pleaded guilty to stalking Foy, who played the young Queen in the first two series of the hit Netflix show The Crown, between August 2021 and February 2022.

He also admitted two charges of breaching an interim stalking ban order by sending a letter and a parcel to the Golden Globe winner.

Claire Foy
Penrose was given a stalking protection order in July after sending the actress, 38, thousands of emails and turning up at her door.

On Friday, Judge David Aaronberg KC said he remains “troubled” that Penrose, a paranoid schizophrenic, “may continue to be infatuated with Ms Foy”, despite having been repeatedly told she wants no contact from him.

The conditions of his suspended sentence include that he must remain under the care of a psychiatrist in the UK until his repatriation, and that he must co-operate fully with his return to the US.

The court heard that he will return to Florida to live with his mother and receive further psychiatric care.

If he returns to the UK during his suspended sentence, he must notify the Metropolitan Police of his arrival, telling them where he intends to stay and for how long.

Judge Aaronberg also imposed a restraining order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact Ms Foy directly or indirectly, and from sending any letters, gifts, parcels or packages to her.

Jason Penrose leaves the Old Bailey in central London
Penrose is also barred from entering the London boroughs of Camden and Islington, apart from to collect his US passport.

He is prohibited from going within 100 metres of any premises at which he knows or has reason to believe that Ms Foy might be present.

Penrose was bearded, wearing an open collar white shirt and dark jacket in court.

The judge said Ms Foy has “become scared and suspicious of post she does not recognise and of her front doorbell ringing” in the wake of the stalking.

He added: “She told the police she was frightened to leave her property in case you might follow her.”

Quoting a statement from the actress, he said: “I feel like the freedoms I enjoyed before Mr Penrose contacted me have now gone.

“I view the world in a much more fearful way.”

The court heard that Home Office records show Penrose sought permission to enter the United Kingdom in October 2021 but was refused entry.

Jason Penrose
The judge said there is no record of him being cleared for “lawful entry to the UK” and that he was liable to be deported had he not voluntarily agreed to return to the US.

Following the sentence, Varinder Hayre, district crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “Stalking is a devastating crime that can ruin the lives of victims.

“Victims often feel as though their lives have been invaded, which can leave a huge mark that long outlives the offending.

“No-one should be made to feel unsafe in their home or their life.

“We take stalking cases extremely seriously and will always endeavour to prosecute this type of offending wherever the legal test is met.”

