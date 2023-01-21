Operations to find actor Julian Sands step up as federal agencies join search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Operations to find actor Julian Sands step up as federal agencies join search

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 12:06 am Updated: January 21, 2023, 2:58 am
Operations to find actor Julian Sands step up as federal agencies join search (Ian West/PA)
Operations to find actor Julian Sands step up as federal agencies join search (Ian West/PA)

Federal and state agencies in the US have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the British actor.

Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week on after the actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.

As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to evidence of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin.

The involvement of federal and state agencies marks a step up in the search for Sands – which is to continue via helicopter only for now.

The county sheriff’s department previously revealed that pings from the actor’s phone appeared to show he had been on the move heading further into the mountainous area of Baldy Bowl on the day he was reported missing – January 13.

“We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensics to assist us in pinpointing a location, but so far no new info has been developed,” a spokesperson from the department told the PA news agency.

Great British Film Reception – Los Angeles
Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week after Sands was first reported missing (Ian West/PA)

The department previously told PA there was still “no hard deadline” and “no date set” for calling off efforts – and the incident is still being classified as a search and rescue operation.

On Thursday, Sands’ family towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during the search.

Mount Baldy residents noted the “extreme” conditions but said they would not “rule anything out” in the mission to find Sands.

San Bernardino County Fire Department captain Rodd Mascis told PA that the search for missing hikers in the area was “sadly regular” and could be like finding “a needle in a haystack”.

The department is not involved with the search for Sands, which is being handled by the County Sheriff’s department’s search and rescue teams.

But speaking at the scene of a callout to help another fallen hiker, Mr Mascis said: “It truly is ‘enter at your own risk’.

“Most people come equipped for the day … but coming up against the elements is very difficult after a couple of days.

“You’ve got to be careful, it’s a beautiful area, but with every step that danger increases.”

Mr Mascis added that the mobile phone pings were a “positive sign” and that “stranger things had happened”, referring to success in the search for Sands.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously urged hikers to “think twice and heed warnings”, saying its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks.

Born in Yorkshire, Sands’ breakout role came as the free-spirited George in the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

He later made the move to the horror genre, featuring in films such as Leaving Las  Vegas, Warlock and Arachnophobia.

He has enjoyed success on the small screen too, with parts in Smallville and high octane US drama 24, with Kiefer Sutherland.

More recently he played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction.

He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.

From 1984 to 1987 Sands was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he has a son. He also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Man charged in connection with disturbance at service station in Dyce. Image: Police Scotland
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
2
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
The coloured areas show the Boundary Commission for Scotland's proposed new UK parliamentary constituencies. Image: Boundary Commission for Scotland/DC Thomson
Explained: The changes to Aberdeenshire’s UK parliament boundaries that risk causing ‘total confusion’
5
Ashly Rae has launched the clothing range Elswear. Image: Ashly Rae
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former RAF serviceman who previously lived in Elgin has been convicted of historical child sexual abuse in the Falkland Islands. Ryan Elstow preyed on two girls, one as young as 12 years old and a teenager who was aged no more than 16 at the time, during a five-year period. The 35-year-old targeted one victim by abusing his position of trust as a house parent responsible for the welfare of young residents of a boarding facility called Stanley House Picture shows; Police custody pic of Ryan Martin Elstow (DOB: DOB 23/01/1987) and the Falkland Islands. N/A. Supplied by Royal Falkland Islands Police (Ryan Elstow mugshot) / Shutterstock (Falkland Islands pic) Date; Unknown
‘Manipulative’ former north-east serviceman jailed abroad for historical child sexual abuse
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
Robert Wilson was found guilty of causing a toddler 'extremely serious' injuries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who claimed toddler fell down flight of stairs guilty of inflicting ‘extremely severe’…
9
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
10
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Sarah Robinson launched a fundraiser to mark the 10th anniversary of her friend Gill Leiper's death Picture shows; Sarah Robinson and Gill Leiper. unknown. Supplied by Sarah robinson Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…

More from Press and Journal

Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
L2R Men United's Sandy Garvock, organiser Fiona Bisset and pub owner Paul Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented