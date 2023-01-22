Ex-footballer Fashanu on worrying about forgetting Dancing On Ice debut routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ex-footballer Fashanu on worrying about forgetting Dancing On Ice debut routine

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 9:03 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 11:02 pm
John Fashanu said his skating partner Alexandra Schauman was ‘amazing’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
John Fashanu said his skating partner Alexandra Schauman was ‘amazing’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former footballer and presenter John Fashanu revealed he was most worried about forgetting his routine during his Dancing On Ice debut.

The 60-year-old, who was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup final against Liverpool in 1988, was among the second batch of contestants who took to the ice on Sunday evening after six celebrity skaters performed last weekend.

During the show, he paid tribute to his sporting background with a performance to Eat My Goal by Collapsed Lung alongside his professional partner Alexandra Schauman but it was not enough and they landed in the dreaded skate-off against Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and her partner Brendyn Hatfield.

After the couples went head to head with two new routines, the judges voted unanimously to save Culculoglu, making Fashanu the first celebrity to be eliminated from the new series.

Dancing On Ice 2023
John Fashanu paid tribute to skating partner Alexandra Schauman’s ‘patience’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reflecting on performing with Schauman ahead of the first show, Fashanu said: “I find that I just don’t want to let my partner down.

“Sometimes I get on there and I go blank completely. I think ‘Am I playing at the Wembley FA Cup final ’88?’

“I’ve just gone blank, I can’t remember what I’m meant to do. And she’ll come and I can’t remember to twist her this way or to lift her up this way. And I think ‘oh my god’.”

He added that he had been “blessed” as he felt his partner Schauman was just “amazing”, saying: “She’s got the patience of somebody I’ve never met before.

“Even my wife doesn’t have that patience.”

The ex-footballer also admitted that an injury at his age would be “pretty difficult” to come back from.

“I’m 60 now, so we’re getting on a little bit. But I must admit, I’m enjoying it”, he said.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Fellow contestant Mollie Gallagher said she enjoyed getting glammed up for the competition (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I don’t know whether that’s because I’m an athlete and have been an athlete for many, many years so it’s maybe not quite so hard for me.

“But I’m enjoying it, it’s a dream come true.”

Fellow contestant Mollie Gallagher, 25, who is known for her role as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street, agreed that she had also been enjoying the experience, including trying a new look.

Her character in the ITV soap is known for their gothic style but the actress said she was liking getting glammed up for the ice-skating competition.

She said: “It’s so nice because I’m really into fashion anyway. And obviously, I do love Nina’s fashion but it’s nice to have a few different colours and stuff.

“And throughout the time, we’ll all be in different bits and bobs and playing characters.”

Dancing On Ice 2023
Former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson said she was ‘loving’ the show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Alongside her training, she confirmed she was still able to film scenes for the soap opera as they were limited to two hours of skating practice a day.

But former Hollyoaks star and fellow contestant Carley Stenson said the skating limit felt restrictive to her.

The 40-year-old said: “Two hours just doesn’t feel enough because I feel like the first hour for me I’m always a bit wobbly, the second hour we get into it and then we’re getting off.”

Despite the limitations, Stenson confirmed she was “loving” the show, adding: “It’s scary and it’s thrilling all in the same sense”.

Last Sunday, former Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson received the highest score of the night from the judges of 29.5, while Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu found herself at the bottom following a public vote.

– Dancing On Ice airs on ITV and ITVX on Sundays.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented