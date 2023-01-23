Chris Shaw leaves ITN as editorial director after 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chris Shaw leaves ITN as editorial director after 25 years

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 4:56 pm
An ITN van (David Davies/PA)
An ITN van (David Davies/PA)

Chris Shaw, who helped launch Sky News and oversaw the Duke of Sussex’s recent interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, is leaving Independent Television News (ITN) after 25 years at the production company.

The editorial director, who has worked across ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News, has been in his current role overseeing content including news programming since 2018.

Mr Shaw, who has spent 45 years in radio and television, worked on 2018’s The Queen’s Green Planet With Sir David Attenborough, in which the late monarch spoke to the nature broadcaster about her Commonwealth Canopy legacy project.

He was also involved in the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, about the newlyweds’ tour of part of the continent, which laid bare Meghan’s unhappiness.

The duchess became emotional to Bradby as she described her past year as a member of the royal family as being “hard”.

Mr Shaw is leaving to “pursue other media interests and artistic challenges”, ITN said.

He said: “I was so excited and proud the day I started my first TV job at ITN nearly 40 years ago, and I still take huge pride in everything we do here today.

“Thanks to ITN and my fantastic colleagues I’ve enjoyed a career packed with amazing stories and experiences.

“I don’t think any other production company can offer the sheer variety and quality of content we get to make here.”

His other work includes the launching of 5 News, The Wright Stuff, now The Jeremy Vine Show, and Sky News.

ITN chief executive Rachel Corp said: “Chris is one of the most talented editorial minds to have ever worked across ITN.

“It’s hard to think of another person who has had so much influence across the business.

“Under his leadership ITN divisions have devised and delivered ground-breaking ideas and programmes that have gone on to win multiple awards and accolades.”

In 1985, Mr Shaw joined ITV News from Independent Radio News (IRN) as a writer and producer before leaving briefly to help launch Sky News in 1989.

Two years later, he returned to become a programme editor of ITV News At Ten when it launched with Sir Trevor McDonald as the sole anchor.

In 1998, Mr Shaw was appointed to launch the news service on Channel 5, the first new network news service in the UK for 15 years, making it more informal with Kirsty Young at the helm.

He then served as a commissioning editor for Channel 5’s news, current affairs and documentaries before coming back in 2010 to run ITN Productions division.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Police launch investigation after reports of disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Rhys Thomas in action for Keith against Turriff United.
Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers
Many pupils across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire are being givenn the opportunity to take part in the make up courses. Image: Glamcandy/ ThisPR
More Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pupils given chance to benefit from acclaimed eye-opening make-up courses
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin'. Picture shows; Buckie lifeboat . Buckie . Supplied by Buckie Lifeboat Date; 20/02/2022
New Buckie RNLI crew members complete first search operation
Tasty delights on offer at Namaste Delhi on Aberdeen's Bridge Street as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
'How is this justice?': Sex abuse victims of 'trusted' Tain publican hit out at…
Rahsan Yucel opened Turquoise Cafe last month to realise a life-long dream. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen's warmest welcome
Courier News, files pic story . Herring Gull at St Andrews harbour. Pic shows; Herring gull or seagull at St Andrews harbour for files. Tuesday, 30th April, 2019. Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
Readers' letters: Aberdeen seagulls and salmon farming has become a scapegoat
death drop aberdeen
Death Drop: Fierce nuns to slay in new drag murder mystery heading for Aberdeen
Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
'I don't even know why I do it': Oil worker found with 16 hours…
Scotland's first first minister, Donald Dewar, on the day of the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 (Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Don't write the union off yet - stable change is happening behind…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented