Tensions boil over in Love Island villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tensions boil over in Love Island villa

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 10:50 pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Tensions have boiled over in the Love Island villa after Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins clashed over Tom Clare.

The conflict between 25-year-old model and property developer Zara and 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia began following a recoupling in Friday evening’s episode.

Following Zara’s decision to recouple with Olivia’s former partner Tom – a 23-year-old semi-pro footballer – Olivia asked Tom if the pair could chat and admitted she felt “a bit disrespected” after discovering Tom and Zara had already shared a kiss.

After the conversation, an increasingly frustrated Zara confronted Olivia, asking to hear what she and Tom had discussed.

“What was that?… I just wondered what the conversation was about, the context?” Zara asked Olivia.

To which Olivia responded: “It was private.”

As tensions grew and Zara pressed Olivia for further information, Olivia asked: “Are you married to him?”

The argument reached its peak as Zara said to Olivia: “Why do you think I’m here? To piss you off?

“I’m in here for myself. I’m here for myself.

“Do you think I’ve flown 11 hours from England to piss you off? Get over yourself Liv.”

Despite the heated exchange, Olivia and Zara sat down the following day and appeared to reach a resolution.

While sat on the bean bags the girls reflected on the argument, with Olivia saying: “Last night things got a bit out of hand, again.

“But I just want to say, I’m really not here for drama. I just want to sweep it under the carpet.”

She added: “Even though we’ve had our differences I still do think you’re a great girl. Just agree to disagree.”

Zara appeared to accept Olivia’s comments and replied: “I don’t think either of us want this, it’s not nice.”

She went on: “From my side it’s genuinely good too, I want us to have a good time in here.”

Elsewhere in the episode, things were looking up for 23-year-old farmer and TikTok star Will Young, after Australian bombshell Jessie Wynter, 26, chose to take him and Tom on dates.

While enjoying a picnic at the edge of a lake, Will shared his delight at being chosen for the date, telling personal trainer and influencer Jessie: “I’m honestly over the moon. I’m not going to lie, if you didn’t pick me I would have been a bit disappointed.”

After asking Jessie whether he was her type, Jessie told Will: “Yes, your personality is just spot on.”

As the date continued the pair fed each other fruit and toasted to hopes of a second date, with an enthusiastic Will saying: “Honestly it’s an honour and I would like to go on a second date if that’s on the cards.”

Second Aussie bombshell Aaron Waters, a 25-year-old model and content creator, was also given the chance to choose two girls to take on a date and opted for 25-year-old make-up artist Lana Jenkins and Olivia.

Following the dates, Olivia admitted she was not convinced by Aaron, telling the girls at the firepit: “It was fun, he’s got good chat, but for me my head was elsewhere,” to which Lana agreed.

Meanwhile Jessie took to the beach hut to share her excitement over her date with Will, saying: “I could have honestly sat there and just spoken to him all day.”

Following Monday’s episode viewers were given the chance to vote for their favourite boy and girl, leaving those with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the island.

Love Island continues on ITV1 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
The woman was knocked down on Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, on Sunday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Woman, 44, in serious condition in hospital after hit and run in Aberdeen
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
4
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
5
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
6
Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
‘I don’t even know why I do it’: Oil worker found with 16 hours…
7
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig
8
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
‘How is this justice?’: Sex abuse victims of ‘trusted’ Tain publican hit out at…
9
cat falls
Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall
10
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin vows to fight on after crashing to worst result in…
Darvel scorer Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Humiliated Aberdeen suffer worst result in club's proud 120-year history with 1-0 Scottish Cup…
2
A90 at Toll of Birness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A90 diversion at Toll of Birness following earlier accident
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European…
Three fire crews in Inverness were called to the scene of a fire. Image: SFRS.
Three fire crews called to a house fire in Inverness
The film follows the 165-mile ride through the national park.Images Markus Stitz
Home is Where the Trails Are: New film showcases 165-mile bike journey through the…
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal
Bear Scotland will carry out the resurfacing works on the A82 at Drumnadrochit next month.
Resurfacing works to close A82 at Drumnadrochit for two nights
People in Aberdeenshire fair better than those in the city. Image: Shutterstock.
'We have the policies, we now need action': Aberdeen's poorest suffer devastating health divide…
Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.
WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city's Comic Con

Editor's Picks

Most Commented