Love Island space-themed challenge sees Australian bombshell secure first kiss

A space-themed challenge will see Australian bombshell Jessie Wynter and islander Will Young share their first kiss during Tuesday evening’s episode of Love Island.

The 26-year-old personal trainer and influencer and 23-year-old farmer and TikTok star had their first date on Monday, which saw the pair get to know each other as they enjoyed a picnic by a lake.

During the Space Raunch challenge, the female islanders will don cosmic silver spacesuits and appear from a giant silver rocket.

🚀FIRST LOOK🚀 Shaq's catching vibes from Zara, while Will's making progress with Jessie. But a text tells the Islanders something shocking is just around the corner… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IsAI7sNqQS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2023

Anna-May Robey kicks off the challenge as she asks: “Right boys, who’s ready for a big bang?”

The challenge requires each of the girls to leap out of the rocket and spin around on a pole before selecting a boy to kiss.

Among the challengers, Jessie picks Will and the pair share their first kiss, following Will’s admission during Monday’s episode that he was “over the moon” to be getting to know the former Love Island Australia contestant.

During the challenge, model and property developer Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown decides to kiss semi-pro footballer Tom Clare.

It follows Monday’s heated fallout between Zara and actress and ring girl Olivia Hawkins.

As the challenge draws to a close, the boys must decide who they will award the title of sexiest space girl.

Elsewhere in the episode, PE and science teacher Kai Fagan decides to cool things off with his current partner Anna-May, a 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea.

Kai asks Anna-May if they can have a chat as there is something he wants to get off his chest. As the pair sit down, Anna-May asks him: “Where’s your head at?”

Kai, 24, responds: “If I’m going to be completely honest with myself, as hard as it is, I think I do get on better with Tanyel a little bit more and there’s a bit more of a spark there.”

Anna-May appears to agree and replies: “I feel like we don’t have much flirt, it’s a lot of serious chat.”

The conversation continues as Kai adds: “I think sometimes you’ve just got to go with your gut with these things.”

Anna-May adds: “Don’t worry I feel the same way and I feel like me and you, we get along more as friends, I do have a laugh with you and we can have fun but it’s more in a friend way.”

Kai was previously coupled up with Tanyel Revan, a hairstylist from north London, before she chose to recouple with financial adviser Ron Hall during last week’s recoupling.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.