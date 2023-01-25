High-ground efforts delayed as Julian Sands search nears end of second week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High-ground efforts delayed as Julian Sands search nears end of second week

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 4:18 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 10:57 pm
AP OUT Fresh searches on higher ground for Julian Sands are still not possible due to poor conditions, authorities said as efforts to find the missing British actor approached the end of their second week (PA)

Fresh searches on higher ground for Julian Sands are still not possible due to poor conditions, authorities said as efforts to find the missing British actor approached the end of their second week.

An update shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday said “numerous” ground and air searches had previously taken place in lower areas, but no evidence of the actor’s location had been found.

Sands was first reported missing on January 13 in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains in southern California.

It comes as the department announced that a second hiker who had gone missing in the same area was found alive.

But a spokesperson for the department told the PA news agency that although the ground searches for the second hiker had provided an opportunity for secondary sweeps, Sands had still not been located.

They added that further ground searches in areas of higher elevation were still not possible due to the conditions.

“The Sheriff’s Department is closing in on the second full week of the search for missing hiker, Julian Sands,” the online statement read.

“Numerous ground and air search efforts have taken place. As of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered.

“The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting.”

The statement added: “Regardless of precautions taken by hikers, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department highly recommends hikers avoid hazardous mountainous areas, such as Mt Baldy, at this time.”

On Wednesday, searches continued by air with the US authorities confirming they were using technology that can detect reflective material such as electronic devices and credit cards.

The Sheriff’s Department tweeted: “The search for Julian Sands continues by air only. The California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Ops from Auburn, California, is currently assisting us in the search using a Recco device.

“Recco technology can detect Recco reflective material, electronics, and in some cases, credit cards. We are hopeful our @CHP_HQ partners, Officers Hertzell & Calcutt, can pinpoint an area where we can focus our search efforts, and we thank them for their assistance. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.”

It comes after Sands’ family has praised the “heroic” efforts of Californian authorities conducting the search efforts.

In a statement, also shared by the sheriff’s department, his family said they were “deeply touched” by the support they had received in the days since his disappearance.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the statement read.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”

The statement went on to list various organisations involved in the search, which included local and out-of-county forces, as well as specialised canine and cave teams.

On Monday a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told the PA news agency that conditions were still too dangerous for ground crews to operate, and that searches would be conducted by helicopter only.

They said infrared devices have been used but there was no sign of Sands.

Federal agencies are now part of the efforts to find Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the actor’s location.

It was previously revealed that pings from Sands’ phone appeared to show he had been on the move heading further into the mountainous area of Baldy Bowl on the day he was reported missing.

Sands was born in Yorkshire and moved to Los Angeles in 2020.

His breakout role came as the free-spirited George in the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

He later moved to the horror genre, featuring in films such as Warlock and Arachnophobia, as well as dramatic parts on television.

More recently he played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction.

From 1984 to 1987 Sands was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he has a son. He also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

