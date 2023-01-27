High winds again ground helicopters in the search for actor Julian Sands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High winds again ground helicopters in the search for actor Julian Sands

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 1:26 am
High winds ground helicopters again in the search for actor Julian Sands (Ian West/PA)
High winds ground helicopters again in the search for actor Julian Sands (Ian West/PA)

High winds have again grounded helicopters in the search for British actor Julian Sands.

Two weeks have now passed since Sands was first reported missing in the San Gabriel mountains in California on January 13, with numerous searches on foot and from the air having taken place.

Aerial efforts resumed briefly on Wednesday, with authorities using new technology that can detect electronic devices and credit cards.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it was “hopeful” that the technology would be able to more accurately pinpoint an area on which to focus efforts.

But a spokesperson for the department told the PA news agency on Thursday, that strong winds had meant the air searches could not be continued.

The department previously said that fresh searches on higher ground for Sands were still not possible due to poor conditions.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department tweeted: “The search for Julian Sands continues by air only.

“The California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Ops from Auburn, California, is currently assisting us in the search using a Recco device.

“Recco technology can detect Recco reflective material, electronics, and in some cases, credit cards.

“We are hopeful our @CHP_HQ partners, Officers Hertzell & Calcutt, can pinpoint an area where we can focus our search efforts, and we thank them for their assistance.”

Infrared devices have also been used by authorities previously, but to no effect.

Sands’ family previously praised the “heroic” efforts of Californian authorities conducting the search efforts.

In a statement, also shared by the sheriff’s department, his family said they were “deeply touched” by the support they had received in the days since his disappearance.

Sands was born in Yorkshire and moved to Los Angeles in 2020, following a successful career on both the big and small screen.

His breakout role came in the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter, though he later moved to the horror genre, featuring in films such as Warlock and Arachnophobia.

More recently he played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction.

From 1984 to 1987 Sands was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he has a son. He also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

