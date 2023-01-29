Pamela Anderson says memoir ‘had to be in exactly my voice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pamela Anderson says memoir ‘had to be in exactly my voice’

By Press Association
January 29, 2023, 12:35 pm
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pamela Anderson has said her upcoming memoir “had to be in exactly my voice” following the “unforgivable” portrayal of her life story in a mini-series released last year.

The 55-year-old Canadian model and actress, who rose to fame as the star of hit 90s drama series Baywatch, is releasing an autobiography title Love, Pamela, at the end of the month.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Anderson revealed she took full control over the memoir and refused to let her publishers enlist the help of a ghost writer.

“It had to be in exactly my voice,” she said.

“If they tried to put even one word in there, change one punctuation mark, I was explosive, my head started spinning.”

She added: “Oh my God, it was so dramatic. Because I was opening… It wasn’t just a can of worms, it was, like, this rage I had in me from a little kid.

“I was cracking open all this stuff I’ve pushed down. And it was great for me to do it because it showed even me, ‘Oh, that’s why I am who I am’.”

Anderson’s book, and upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, follow her vocal disapproval of the Hulu mini-series Pam & Tommy, which was released on Disney+ in the UK last February.

The series, which stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as her former husband Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, chronicles the pair’s whirlwind romance and their infamous sex tape which was leaked on the internet in 1997 after being stolen from their home.

Speaking about the Hulu series, Anderson said: “I haven’t heard anything good about it.”

Pam And Tommy
Pamela Anderson, played by Lily James and Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy (Disney/Erin Simkin/Hulu)

According to The Sunday Times, Anderson writes in her memoir: “It’s unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime.”

Despite her criticism, Anderson has previously said that she does not blame James, 33, for her involvement in Pam & Tommy, and it was nominated for Emmy and Golden Globe awards, including best actor and actress nods for the lead roles.

Reflecting on the content of her autobiography, Anderson also admitted that her mother, Carol Anderson, is not happy with some of the information she has chosen to include.

“She said some horrible things. So it’s going to be very difficult for her to have that out there,” Anderson said of her mother.

“I’m not going into this to hurt anyone’s feelings. She usually only cares about her hair and I said, ‘Come on, Mom, I talked about your hair in great detail!’, but none of this is going to be easy for her.

“So this is our big year, our battle year, and I’m kind of curious to see how it’s all going to unfold. I hope we can be closer.”

The full interview with Pamela Anderson can be read in The Sunday Times Magazine.

