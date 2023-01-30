Katherine Ryan says The Masked Singer was a fun lie to tell her children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katherine Ryan says The Masked Singer was a fun lie to tell her children

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 1:37 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 2:57 pm
Katherine Ryan said The Masked Singer was an example of a “good lie” to tell her children after she was unmasked on the show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Katherine Ryan said The Masked Singer was an example of a “good lie” to tell her children after she was unmasked on the show (Suzan Moore/PA)

Katherine Ryan said The Masked Singer was an example of a “good and fun lie” to tell her children after she kept her involvement a secret from her family.

The 39-year-old comedian and actress, who was pregnant while doing the ITV celebrity singing competition, was unmasked as the character Pigeon on Saturday.

In a round-table with journalists including PA news agency, Ryan said: “My teenager (Violet) thought it was ridiculous that I lied to her and that I got away with lying to her because she guessed it week one.”

She told Violet, who believed it was Ryan due to the song choices which over the weeks included No Scrubs by TLC and Yeah by Usher, that Pigeon could not be her as she was pregnant when the series was filmed.

Ryan added: “I said, ‘No, it’s not me and I don’t lie’. So she really took me at my word. I think it’s a good example of a fun lie because there are very few surprises in life … she was really excited. First livid, then excited.”

In a reaction video on Instagram that Ryan posted, Violet can be seen with her hands on her head walking around the room and saying she “knew it” and “why would you lie?” to her mother.

TV Choice Awards- London
Comedian Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra, her partner, pictured together in November (Yui Mok/PA)

When asked if it could create issues with parenting, Ryan said: “Absolutely not. There’s a distinctive difference between what is a lie and what is a surprise and I think that I’ve been truthful throughout so much of our relationship, some might say too truthful, (so) I earned one white lie.”

Ryan also has two children with her childhood sweetheart and partner Bobby Kootstra. A son was born in 2021 and she gave birth to another daughter in December.

She has also starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy series The Duchess on Netflix which is about a Canadian mother parenting her child growing up in the UK and most recently in Sky Comedy show Romantic Getaway, about a couple turning to crime to fund IVF, alongside comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

Throughout the competition, Canadian Ryan adopted an English accent in an attempt to deceive the judges further.

She added: “I often mimic celebrities that I like or things that I hear on TV, and I’m an avid Gemma Collins fan and reality television enthusiast so as soon as I moved to this country, I think I started practising the Essex accent.

“I would just always play like I was on ITV and then when I became someone who got the opportunity to be on The Masked Singer I said, ‘Well, that’s on ITV so I’m gonna put on my Essex accent’. It’s been my dream.”

Ryan also said musical theatre is her “first love” as she previously acted in small productions of Annie, Jesus Christ Superstar and The King And I when she lived in Canada.

However, she said due to the weight of her costume and the dancing she was doing on stage, her singing was criticised during the competition.

She added: “I think it became obvious to me early on that I wasn’t going to win the singing competition so I should lean into the guessing game. So I just tried to be a really tough guess.”

On Saturday The Masked Singer saw a peak of more than five million viewers watching ITV1, based on overnight figures.

An average of 4.5 million viewers tuned into Ryan’s unmasking, according to ITV.

The Masked Singer returns for a double unmasking of celebrities at 7pm on Saturday to ITV1 and ITVX.

