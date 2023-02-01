Sex Education star Gillian Anderson invites women to tell her their fantasies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sex Education star Gillian Anderson invites women to tell her their fantasies

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 12:06 pm
Sex Education actress Gillian Anderson is collecting women’s fantasies for a new book (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sex Education actress Gillian Anderson is collecting women’s fantasies for a new book (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sex Education actress Gillian Anderson is calling on women to send her their stories for a book she is curating about female sexual fantasies.

The 54-year-old actress, who plays a sex therapist called Jean Milburn in the hit Netflix series, will publish a selection of these testimonies, sent to her and addressed “Dear Gillian”, anonymously.

They will appear in a book based on female liberation author Nancy Friday’s My Secret Garden: Women’s Sexual Fantasies, which the actress read to prepare for her role in Sex Education.

The 1973 book was published during the so-called sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s and became a cult hit.

Sex Education Season Two World Premiere – London
Sex Education stars Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Anderson said: “As women, we know that sex is about more than just sex but so many of us don’t talk about it. Our deepest, most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away inside of us, until someone comes along with the key.

“Here is the key. I want to hear from you. This will be an anonymous, revelatory book compiling your letters to me to explore how women think about sex.

“Because when we talk about sex, we talk about womanhood and motherhood, infidelity and exploitation, consent and respect, fairness and egalitarianism, love and hate, pleasure and pain.”

Sex Education, which has run for three series, follows the son of Anderson’s character – socially awkward high school student Otis, played by The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas star Asa Butterfield – as he navigates sex and relationships with his friends, Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

The show has led to breakthroughs for Gatwa, who will play the 15th Doctor in the next series of Doctor Who, and Mackey, who has since taken on the role of Emily Bronte in 2022 film Emily.

Anderson wrote in a piece for the Guardian on Wednesday that the comedy-drama has been “freeing” for audiences because characters who “struggle with their sexual relations” are shown as being “brave enough to talk about it”.

However, she said there has been an expectation since the show became a hit that people will share their “sexual problems or fantasies” with her, but this has not happened.

She wrote: “What struck me… was the strong note of sexual frustration that many of these women in the ’70s expressed.”

She added: “Are women still the silent sex? I suppose that is one of the things we’re going to find out.”

Anderson said she is looking for “fantasies, frustrations, explorations, the forbidden, childhood, sounds, fetishes, guilt, insatiability”, and her invitation is open to both women and people who identify as women.

Anderson has had a long career in film and TV, which has also included playing Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix series The Crown, a role for which she picked up both Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Television Awards in 2021, and 2000’s The House Of Mirth.

She also is well known as one half of the investigating duo Mulder and Scully in the science fiction series The X-Files in which she played Dana Scully opposite David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder.

– Stories sent to Anderson at deargillian.com before midnight on February 28 could be included in her book, provisionally titled Dear Gillian, which will be released by Bloomsbury Publishing, and will be kept anonymous.

