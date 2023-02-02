Kit Hesketh-Harvey’s long-time collaborator leads tributes to ‘lyrical genius’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kit Hesketh-Harvey’s long-time collaborator leads tributes to ‘lyrical genius’

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 1:51 pm
Tributes have been paid to screenwriter and performer Kit Hesketh-Harvey (PBJ Management/PA)
Tributes have been paid to screenwriter and performer Kit Hesketh-Harvey (PBJ Management/PA)

Kit Hesketh-Harvey’s long-time collaborator James McConnel has led tributes to the “lyrical genius” following his death at the age of 65.

The screenwriter, performer and composer was known for his work on shows including The Vicar Of Dibley and the 1987 film Maurice, which starred a young Hugh Grant.

His management confirmed he died “unexpectedly but peacefully” while listening to BBC Radio 3 and preparing for his show with McConnel which he was due to star in later that night.

McConnel shared a statement on the official Facebook page for Kit and McConnel, which said: “Desperately sad to report that we lost Kit over the weekend.

“Wonderfully flamboyant, multi-talented writer and lyrical genius, performer, musician, director, cabaret partner – and friend of over four decades.

“The funniest, gentlest man I’ve ever known. He brought joy and laughter to so many. RIP old chum.”

Hesketh-Harvey was the brother of journalist and former editor of the Evening Standard, Sarah Sands, who is the ex-wife of Julian Sands.

The news of her brother’s death comes as searches for the British actor near the end of their third week, after he was first reported missing on January 13 in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California.

Following the news of Hesketh-Harvey’s death, famous faces from the world of entertainment offered their condolences to the family and remembered their time with the screenwriter.

Lyricist and author Sir Tim Rice tweeted: “Tragic news that Kit Hesketh Harvey has died. Delightful fellow, charming, witty, the lyricist’s lyricist, a cross between Michael Flanders & Stephen Sondheim.

“And a fine musician. And fun on Barbados beaches or at Savoy lunches. And much more. RIP.”

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, where Hesketh-Harvey performed regularly, also paid tribute to the “extremely funny and kind” performer and screenwriter.

They wrote on Twitter: “All at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre are devasted to learn of the death of actor, composer and writer Kit Hesketh-Harvey, our much loved friend and colleague.

“A regular on the Arnaud stage in our annual pantomime, usually playing the villain, and with his cabaret act Kit and the Widow and later Kit and McConnel.

“He and his partner James McConnel were one of the first acts back on the Arnaud stage when we reopened from the pandemic closures.

“Kit was talented, naughty, witty, fearless, extremely funny and kind. He will be much missed by our audience and those who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts are with his family.”

After graduating from the University of Cambridge, where he was a member of comedy sketch troupe the Cambridge Footlights, Hesketh-Harvey produced a number of arts documentaries at BBC TV Music and Arts.

He later left to write screenplays for Merchant Ivory, including Maurice, with subsequent projects including Full Throttle and The Vicar Of Dibley for Tiger-Aspect, Hans Christian Andersen for Hallmark, and The Lost Explorer for Tim Walker.

Hesketh-Harvey was nominated in the West End three times for Olivier Awards with his musical comedy duo Kit and the Widow.

They starred in Y at the Piccadilly Theatre, Salad Days at the Vaudeville Theatre, and Tomfoolery and Cowardy Custard, and were frequently seen on the West End and international circuits as paid escorts to Joan Rivers.

In 2011, they co-starred at the Royal Albert Hall in the first BBC Comedy Prom, their final appearance on stage together.

He was married to former Bond Girl Kate Rabett, an ex-girlfriend of the Duke of York, and the pair shared two children.

A statement from PBJ Management shared with the PA news agency, said: “We are devastated to learn today of the death of long-term PBJ Management friend and client Kit Hesketh-Harvey. Kit died unexpectedly but peacefully, listening to Radio 3 and preparing for a Kit & McConnel show tonight.

“A client for over three decades, Kit was a uniquely talented and erudite performer, writer, composer, wit, singer, actor, all-round entertainer and above all devoted father.

“Peter (Bennett-Jones, the founder of PBJ Management) originally knew kind, clever Kit at university and toured the UK and USA with him in The Comedy Of Errors in 1978.

“He joined the agency on it being formed in the late 1980s. Kit’s Edinburgh performances in Kit and the Widow and Kit & McConnel for over 40 years are the stuff of legend and consistently one of the funniest shows in town.

“He will be hugely mourned by so many people who were fortunate enough to have known this special man.

“We wish all his family and friends deep sympathy and condolences at this very sad time. Kit left indelible joyous memories for us all and he leaves an unfillable gap in all our lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Tributes have been paid to screenwriter and performer Kit Hesketh-Harvey (PBJ Management/PA)
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented