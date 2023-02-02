Ofcom clarifies rules on politicians presenting TV and radio programmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ofcom clarifies rules on politicians presenting TV and radio programmes

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 2:07 pm
Nadine Dorries (Yui Mok/PA)
Nadine Dorries (Yui Mok/PA)

Ofcom has clarified the regulator’s rules around politicians presenting, and appearing on, TV and radio programmes, following the news that former cabinet ministers Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg will front new talk shows.

Last month it was announced former culture secretary Dorries will host a Friday night talk show for TalkTV, while Tory MP for North East Somerset Rees-Mogg will front a regular programme for GB News.

Following an increase in the number of questions related to the presence of former and current politicians on TV and radio, the media watchdog acknowledged that the rules “can seem complicated” but are “incredibly important”.

Ofcom said politicians are allowed to present TV and radio shows, but there are “some exceptions”.

By means of preserving an expected level of impartiality to broadcasters’ news bulletins, the regulator’s rules say: “No politician may be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programmes unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified.

“In that case, the political allegiance of that person must be made clear to the audience.”

Where non-news content is concerned, Ofcom said: “Outside of news programmes, there is no Ofcom rule that prevents a serving politician or political candidate from hosting or appearing on a TV or radio show – provided they aren’t standing in an election taking place, or about to take place.

“This means that politicians are allowed to present current affairs programmes, such as audience phone-ins, but they must make sure a range of views are reflected in their programme.”

The regulator said the rules differ during election and referendum periods, and that during such periods any political candidates “must not present any TV or radio programme”.

It added that this “includes programmes that have no discussion of politics or current affairs”.

Candidates and referendum representatives are, however, permitted to appear in, but not present, non-political programmes that were planned or scheduled prior to the election or referendum period.

Dorries, Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire, will launch Friday Night With Nadine on February 3 on TalkTV, joining a roster that also includes Piers Morgan, Jeremy Kyle, Vanessa Feltz and Sharon Osbourne.

The first of her weekly hour-long programmes will feature an interview with former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The news of Dorries’ most recent project followed the announcement that hardline Brexiteer and Boris Johnson loyalist Rees-Mogg will launch a new GB News show, on which he will “debate the hot topics of the day” and feature guests from “across the political spectrum”.

Rees-Mogg, who was Brexit opportunities minister and served briefly as business secretary, will also take his show on tour, broadcasting in front of live audiences in towns and cities across the country.

Dorries was accused by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), of breaking Government rules by not consulting the body before accepting the role.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Nadine Dorries (Yui Mok/PA)
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented