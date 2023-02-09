Rylan Clark reveals bruised collarbones after first day of Red Nose challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rylan Clark reveals bruised collarbones after first day of Red Nose challenge

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 11:05 am
Rylan Clark said he has not slept and both his collarbones and face are bruised following a tough first night on his Scottish mountain trek for Red Nose Day (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)
Rylan Clark said he has not slept and both his collarbones and face are bruised following a tough first night on his Scottish mountain trek for Red Nose Day (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

Rylan Clark said he has not slept and both his collarbones and face are bruised following a tough first night on his Scottish mountain trek for Red Nose Day.

The 34-year-old presenter and TV personality is attempting to reach the summit of the snow-capped Cairngorm mountain along with Emma Willis and Oti Mabuse to raise money for the charity Comic Relief.

The trio set off from the village of Braemar, near Aberdeen, on Wednesday morning and made their way through the foothills of the Southern Cairngorms before setting up camp in windy conditions.

Red Nose Day 2023
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis set off from the village of Braemar, near Aberdeen, on Wednesday morning (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

He told the PA news agency on Thursday: “My body is shot. I’ve managed to somehow bruise my face (and) my collarbones from the rucksack so today carrying that (will) be quite difficult.

“I’ve not actually slept, which is quiet gutting because my… sleeping bag didn’t fit me. It’s been a bit of a nightmare so far.”

Clark added that the 40lb (18kg) backpack, which contains his tent and other supplies, was “constantly putting pressure” on him when they walked for seven-and-a-half hours on Wednesday.

Asked if he thinks he can make it on the second day, Clark said: “I’ve not really got a choice… in an ideal world, I would just get on a plane and go home, but then I’ve not done the challenge so I need to just keep going.

“Luckily, the girls have slept, so I’m sure they’re going to be dragging me through today.”

The Circle presenter Willis said sharing the tent with Clark and Mabuse featured a lot of “rolling” from all three which did not help her sleep.

She added that they were “too scared” to leave from 7.30pm until 6.30am in the morning due to outside temperatures being around minus 2C.

The 46-year-old said: “I feel like I’ve been awake every hour because every time you turn over you wake up so it’s kind of delirious asleep. I think I’ve slept but actually I feel like I’ve been awake all night.”

She added: “So we’ve kind of had a really good downtime from (the backpacks) but I think the minute we put them on this morning, it’s going to be pretty savage again.”

Mabuse, 32, said her toes are cramping from the cold, her back is “aching” from her backpack, and she has been running around the camp to keep warm.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional added: “When we got to camp, I fell to my knees and I felt like crying at the end of the day one; day two is even more walking.”

The trio still need to reach the summit of the mountain, which is 4,085ft (1,245m) above sea level.

Red Nose Day 2023
Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clark are attempting to reach the summit of the snow-capped Cairngorm mountain to raise money for Comic Relief (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

Mabuse said it has been “quite hectic” for her as she finished judging ITV’s Dancing On Ice on Sunday and then got ready to hike the mountain this week.

She added: “I’m (going to) hope that we will fast enough and we actually make it but, you know what, it’s what I do. I’m (going to) show up anyway (on Sunday for the show) and I’m (going to) give 100% of my best.

“I feel like I’m (going to) struggle. I feel like there’ll be a lot of pep talking. I had to put on an audio book to kind of disappear and go into my mind so that I can get over it.”

A documentary, Frozen: Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Red Nose Day Challenge, will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the run-up to the charity day.

For more see https://www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday

Money raised for Comic Relief will help the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

– Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on Friday March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented