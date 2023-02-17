Met officers ‘posted inappropriate images of Katie Price’s son on WhatsApp’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met officers ‘posted inappropriate images of Katie Price’s son on WhatsApp’

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 5:29 pm
Harvey Price and Katie Price (Ian West/PA)
Harvey Price and Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

Katie Price’s son has allegedly been the subject of “inappropriate and derogatory” images shared by a number of Metropolitan Police officers in a WhatsApp group chat.

The 44-year-old model and TV personality shared an image of a letter detailing the alleged misconduct on her Instagram story on Friday.

In the letter, which was addressed to Price and dated January 26, an investigator from the Discrimination Investigation Unit within the Professional Standards Department of the Met Police informed her that “a number of Metropolitan Police officers are alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in regards to Discreditable Conduct for being part of a WhatsApp group chat that has posted inappropriate and derogatory images of your son, Harvey Price”.

Social media abuse
Katie Price with her son Harvey (Nick Ansell/PA)

Price’s son, Harvey, 20, suffers from Prader–Willi syndrome and autism.

The letter also stated the officers involved will be subject to a gross misconduct hearing at a centre in West Brompton, London.

The Met confirmed the hearing is due to commence on February 21 and is listed for four days.

Alongside the image of the letter, Price wrote: “I feel I need to share this hand delivered letter from the Metropolitan Police.

“It’s disgusting that police officers from here have felt the need to laugh and use disgusting content on Harvey by creating a what’s app group (sic).

“I would attend this court day but I’m away.

“They need to be named shamed and exposed.”

Eight officers are concerned in the upcoming hearing.

According to the Met, they will be required to answer allegations that their conduct amounted to breaches of the standards of professional behaviour.

These related to discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, challenging and reporting improper conduct, equality and diversity and duties and responsibilities.

It is alleged the WhatsApp message group was used to “post discriminatory content attacking the protected characteristics of race, religion or belief, disability, sexual orientation and sex, in the form of messages, memes and videos”.

The allegations are understood to concern officers’ involvement in the group chat between 2016 and 2018.

Price has previously campaigned for more stringent laws to be introduced surrounding trolling and online abuse after her son was targeted by online trolls.

Scotland Yard said it was unable to comment due to the upcoming hearing.

Price’s representative was also contacted for comment.

