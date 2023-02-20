Dan Walker recovering at home after being ‘battered and bruised’ in bike crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Walker said he is recovering at home after being “battered and bruised” in a bike crash on Monday morning.

Sharing an image of himself with bruises and giving a thumbs up, the 45-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter added that he had no memory of being hit by a car.

Walker told his Instagram followers: “Just got home from hospital. Battered and bruised but – amazingly – nothing broken.

“Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics & police around me.”

He also thanked the police, NHS and ambulance services for helping him and said none of his bones were broken as he shared pictures of his injured face and hands, his dog and the nurse who treated him in hospital.

Walker, who lives in Sheffield, added: “The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so – if you’re on a bike – get one on your head.

“Smashed my watch & phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here.

“Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by a gorgeous, furry, tired nurse at the end of the sofa.”

Walker, who left the BBC to become the anchor of 5 News on Channel 5 last year, said earlier on Monday that he had been knocked off his bike by a car as he shared a picture of himself with ambulance crews.

Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling 😂Thankful for our NHS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jt4FdaQDUU — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 20, 2023

The former 2021 Strictly Come Dancing contestant also received well-wishes for his recovery from the BBC show’s professional dancers including Amy Dowden, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

Presenter Davina McCall wrote on Instagram: “Oh my god xxxx you poor thing sending lots of love.”

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police told the PA news agency that as it was a “minor injury collision” the force would not be “providing details”.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said their staff “do an amazing job every day helping thousands of patients”.

A spokeswoman added: “We are very proud of the care they provide and would like to send our best wishes to Dan Walker for a speedy recovery.”