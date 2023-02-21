Julia Bradbury says she rings her mother every day to tell her to go for a walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julia Bradbury says she rings her mother every day to tell her to go for a walk

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 8:08 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 9:32 pm
TV presenter Julia Bradbury said she rings her mother ‘every day’ to tell her to go for a walk (Jacob King/PA)
TV presenter Julia Bradbury said she rings her mother ‘every day’ to tell her to go for a walk (Jacob King/PA)

TV presenter Julia Bradbury said she rings her mother “every day” to tell her to go for a walk as she promoted the importance of being in the outdoors to the public.

The 52-year-old broadcaster has presented BBC programmes like Countryfile and Watchdog, and is also president of the Camping and Caravanning Club.

Speaking at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham on Tuesday to PA news agency, Bradbury cited research from her club, Liverpool John Moores University and Sheffield, Hallam University, who surveyed more than 11,000 campers and non-campers.

She said, in a “nutshell”, the researchers found in the Outjoyment report that people who camp “are happier”, are more “connected to nature” and have “greater levels of wellbeing”.

Bradbury added: “I was pleasantly surprised that this report has backed up what I have known for a long, long time. I’ve been making programmes in our beautiful landscapes for more than 25 years now, always talking about how important green spaces are to us all, access to green spaces.”

She also said that doctors are now prescribing walking outdoors for people living with mental health issues and depression.

Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show
Julia Bradbury has presented BBC programmes like Countryfile and Watchdog and is also president of the Camping and Caravanning Club (Jacob King/PA)

Bradbury added: “It is something that we can encourage everyone to do from children to older people.

“I phone my mum every day and go ‘have you been for a walk around the village today mum? No, why not get outside, (and) have a shuffle around?’

“Doesn’t matter how slowly you’re going, get out there, get daylight onto your face, into your eyes, into your body and get yourself moving.”

She also said that the pandemic has been “devastating” to family relationships and friendship, but the “silver lining” had been people getting into nature.

“Camping has so many benefits, spending time outside has so many benefits,” Bradbury added.

“And yes, Covid I think did make us all realise that even more and hopefully, these are things that we haven’t forgotten and that we can build into our everyday lives because building these things into our everyday routines are essential to human health.”

She also promoted her views on the importance of the outdoors by flipping a pancake in a caravan on Pancake Tuesday.

Bradbury added she “cut sugar” out of her diet, but she was going to “indulge” and be taken to “seventh heaven” by having a “drizzle of maple syrup with a squeeze of lemon juice” as a treat.

The Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show is on at the NEC, Birmingham, until February 26, for more see ccmshow.co.uk.

