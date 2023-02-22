Maxine Peake hails local theatres as ‘lifeblood’ of communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Maxine Peake hails local theatres as ‘lifeblood’ of communities

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 1:00 am
Maxine Peake hails local theatres as ‘lifeblood’ of communities (PA)
Maxine Peake hails local theatres as ‘lifeblood’ of communities (PA)

Maxine Peake hailed local theatres as the “lifeblood” of communities as she spoke at a public meeting to save the historic Oldham Coliseum in Greater Manchester.

The actress was one of several famous faces that appeared to speak at the event on Tuesday, following announcements by Arts Council England (ACE) that funding for the venue would be cut.

Representatives for ACE were invited to the meeting but did not attend, with a symbolic empty chair placed on stage.

Oldham Coliseum, which was first built in 1885, now faces closure at the end of March.

The actress spoke at the public meeting on Tuesday (Equity/PA)

In a short speech, Peake, who is originally from Bolton in Greater Manchester, said that watching theatre had given her “inspiration to be braver”.

“It’s all about community and it’s about what this theatre means to Oldham,” she told attendees.

“When I was a young actor, actors from Oldham gave me inspiration, it made me think ‘you can do it’.

“There was this amazing talent with this theatre in the centre of it…and there’s a saying ‘if you can’t see it, you can’t be it’. It’s about what spaces like this give to the audiences that come in.”

She continued: “As humans we need to eat and we need to heat, we need a roof over our head but we also all need witnesses.

“Storytelling is so important to our being, to be in stories, to witness stories, to share our experiences.

“As we have a government that is further and further dividing communities…theatres have become community centres.

“Even if I hadn’t been an actor, it gave me inspiration in my life to be braver, and watching theatre gives me inspiration to be braver.”

Oldham Council recently announced plans for a new theatre in the borough, reportedly costing £24 million, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Maxine Peake speaks at public meeting to save Oldham Coliseum (Equity/PA)

“I feel very honoured to be able to speak tonight for this theatre, we have got to save it,” Peake said.

“They’ve got to pull their finger out, this is not good enough – a three year wait? No way.

“Art should not be for the elite, it should be for everybody.”

Peake, who is known for shows including Dinnerladies, Silk and Shameless, later led a chant of “hands off Oldham”.

Other speakers at Tuesday’s event, which was held at the venue, included playwright Ian Kershaw, and actors Paul Hilton and Zoe Iqbal as well

The Arts Council has been empty chaired at a public meeting to save the historic Oldham Coliseum theatre.

The theatre, which dates back to 1885, is supported through Arts Council funding but has recently had its budget slashed, and now faces closure at the end of March.

The meeting took place at the historic venue on Tuesday (Equity/PA)

Speakers at the event, which was held at the venue on Tuesday, included actress Maxine Peake, playwright Ian Kershaw, Paul Hilton and Zoe Iqbal, as well as Paul Liversey, north west regional official for Equity – who organised the event.

“While Oldham Council’s recommitment to building a new theatre is positive news, it still does not address the immediate problems that come with the Coliseum’s closure on April 1,” Mr Liversey said in a statement.

“These include the redundancies faced by Equity members who work there, alongside the fact that until the opening of the new venue – scheduled for 2026, so at least three years from now – there will be no theatre in the borough.

“This will create a vacuum of arts access in Oldham, with the community left without a producing theatre to nurture the creation of new writing and performing arts, alongside proper union jobs.

“We call on Arts Council England and Oldham Council to release details about the arts provision planned for Oldham in the years before the opening of the new theatre and, if these do not include the existence of a producing theatre, to save Oldham Coliseum.”

Arts Council England has been contacted for comment.

