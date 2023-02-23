Voice of football for generations: Tributes to late BBC commentator John Motson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Voice of football for generations: Tributes to late BBC commentator John Motson

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 12:15 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 12:22 pm
John Motson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
John Motson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Football commentator John Motson, who became synonymous with English football during his distinguished 50-year career with the BBC, has died aged 77.

Motson, known as “Motty” retired in 2018 after covering 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England matches.

Hugely popular with generations of football fans and famous for his sheepskin coat, Motson began working for Match of the Day in 1971 and commentated on more than 2,500 games.

Motson, who became an OBE for services to sports broadcasting in 2001, was the son of a Methodist minister, born in Salford, Lancashire.

After starting out as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and then at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, he joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

John Motson commentated on 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring in 2018
John Motson commentated on 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match Of The Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

His enthusiasm and deep knowledge of the game, its players and managers, earned him a place in the hearts of fans for five decades.

Current Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker described his predecessor as “a quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations”.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler said Motson was the standard-bearer for those that followed.

“John was the standard-setter for us all,” Tyler said. “We basically all looked up to him – his diligence, his dedication, his knowledge. He was a very serious broadcaster but he was a real fun guy to be around.”

Fellow commentator Clive Tyldesley wrote on Twitter: “As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else.”

Motson’s long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the “Crazy Gang” beat the “Culture Club”.

Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season and after his final game – Crystal Palace v West Brom – he was invited on to the pitch.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson made a special presentation and Motson was warmly applauded by fans.

Motson, educated at Culford School near Bury St Edmunds, began a career in journalism as a reporter in Barnet in 1963 and in 1967 he worked for the Sheffield Morning Telegraph.

Motson's big breakthrough with the BBC followed his commentary of Ronnie Radford's stunning winner for Hereford against Newcastle in the 1972 FA Cup
Motson’s big breakthrough with the BBC followed his commentary of Ronnie Radford’s stunning goal for Hereford against Newcastle in the 1972 FA Cup (PA)

His broadcasting career began the following year as a sports presenter on BBC Radio 2 and his big breakthrough came in 1972 when his commentary of Hereford’s famous upset of Newcastle in an FA Cup replay earned him a regular slot on Match of the Day.

Motson later said that he owed his commentating career to Radford’s goal.

He called his first FA Cup final in 1977 when he replaced David Coleman for Manchester United’s win against Liverpool and from 1979 to 2008 he commentated on every FA Cup final for the BBC.

He was also the BBC’s voice for other major football finals, including the European Championship and the World Cup.

In September 2017, Motson announced he would retire from the BBC at the end of the season and in 2018 the corporation celebrated his career with three special programmes, Motty Mastermind, Motty – The Man Behind The Sheepskin and Countdown To The Full Motty.

John Motson being presented with an award by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson after the final whistle of his final commentary
John Motson being presented with an award by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson after the final whistle of his Premier League final commentary (PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie also described Motson as “the voice of a footballing generation”, steering fans “through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day”.

Davie added: “Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments.

“He will rightly be remembered as a legendary figure in British sports broadcasting, respected by those in the game, loved by fans and an inspiration to those who followed him in the commentary box.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented