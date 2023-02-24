Ukrainian family hosted by Matt Hancock to sell NFT paintings for aid charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ukrainian family hosted by Matt Hancock to sell NFT paintings for aid charity

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 4:17 pm
Former health secretary Matt Hancock said he was ‘incredibly proud’ to support Iryna Korobkina and her artist husband Oleg Mischenko (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock said he was ‘incredibly proud’ to support Iryna Korobkina and her artist husband Oleg Mischenko (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Ukrainian refugee family who are being hosted by former health secretary Matt Hancock are putting a collection of NFT paintings up for a charity sale.

The West Suffolk MP has announced that the money raised would go to relief and aid agency Care International UK’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Mr Hancock, who began hosting the family in April, said he was “incredibly proud” to support Iryna Korobkina and her artist husband Oleg Mischenko, who are selling the 15-piece NFT collection.

The former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here contestant added: “Their spirit and bravery in the face of adversity – like so many Ukrainians – is inspiring and I urge people to help in any way they can.

“Oleg is an incredibly talented artist and his From Ukraine, With Love collection is truly stunning.”

Mr Mischenko’s works were painted before the war, and later turned into digital items called non-fungible tokens (NFT) – a type of certificate of ownership for virtual assets such as memes or tweets.

After escaping Russian forces in March, he stayed behind while his family found refuge in the UK.

Mr Mischenko joined the army, but due to his health he was not sent to fight and in December was reunited with his family in Suffolk.

The member of the National Union of Artists in Ukraine said: “Selling off my works as part of this NFT collection is a way of serving my country and its people.

“It’s also my way of defending our cultural values, our philosophy and our European way of life.”

He also had his works, which were on display in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, shipped to West Suffolk.

Ms Korobkina said: “My husband has captured Ukraine’s beauty. Tragically, some of these places are now unrecognisable following the war.”

She also “thanked” Mr Hancock and the UK for welcoming refugees into their homes.

“People have been very kind here in England. We want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” she added.

In February this year, Mr Hancock announced that the Ukrainian family had found jobs, a school for their five-year-old daughter Mariana and a new home.

Coinbase, which is conducting the NFT sale, is not taking a fee and 90% of all money raised is going to Care International UK’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with 10% going to Ms Korobkina’s family.

Care International UK have been supporting Ukrainian refugees with basic needs and psychological support in the UK and abroad.

The NFTs will be sold at The NFT Gallery, on Dover Street, in London’s Mayfair on Monday February 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Former health secretary Matt Hancock said he was ‘incredibly proud’ to support Iryna Korobkina and her artist husband Oleg Mischenko (Aaron Chown/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented