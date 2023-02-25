Police searching for missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook find body

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police searching for missing Laurel Aldridge, the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, have found a body.

The 62-year-old was reported missing from her home in the village of Walberton, near Arundel in West Sussex, on February 14 and was last seen at Slindon Cricket Club around two-and-a-half miles away.

On Saturday, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.

Laurel Aldridge (Family Handout/PA)

“At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.”

Crook, who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean, The Detectorists and Worzel Gummidge, had made public appeals to find his wife’s elder sister and said her disappearance was “agonising” for the family.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the actor said he and the family were “clutching at straws” but remained “determined and driven” to find Ms Aldridge.

Actor Mackenzie Crook (PA)

He said he had seen “nothing but determination and stoicism” from the family during the search.

“They’ve all gathered together and they are just driven to try and get Laurel back safely,” he said.

“At the moment everyone is containing their emotions, I’m sure the time will come for that later but right now everyone is very determined and driven.

Signs in the village of Walberton, West Sussex (PA)

“We’ve got a strong suspicion that she is in the local area but that’s just a hunch we’re going on.

“We can’t imagine that she has gone very far afield.”

Missing posters had been put up on lampposts, tree trunks and in windows throughout Walberton.