Claudia left feeling second best following surprise Love Island recoupling

Love Island’s Claudia Fogarty has been left feeling second best after her former partner Casey O’Gorman recoupled with latest bombshell Rosie Seabrook.

Industry placement adviser Rosie, 24, chose to recouple with 26-year-old recruitment consultant Casey during a shock recoupling on Friday.

The 28-year-old business owner and daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty was left in tears following Rosie’s decision, telling a number of the female islanders: “I never thought this would happen to me, I never thought I’d get this attached.”

It's been a difficult night for Claudia #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jPnG8aEyol — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 26, 2023

Casey appeared less troubled by Rosie’s choice, and while confiding in Will Young about Claudia, Casey said: “I just feel we’re at different stages.”

He added: “It’s hard because when she tells me she really likes me and there’s no-one else, I don’t know what to say to make her feel better.”

Speaking in the beach hut, Casey elaborated: “It’s difficult because I don’t want to string two people along and I don’t want to make Claudia feel like she’s second best… But I’m happy that Rosie is interested in me.”

Elsewhere in the episode, newcomer Rosie spoke to Tanya Manhenga and Sanam Harrinanan, admitting: “I feel partly guilty, but I know I shouldn’t… I had to pick the person I had the most genuine connection with.”

Rosie and Casey spoke about their growing connection, with Casey saying: “You’ve come in and it’s just changed everything from me.”

Casey channeling his cheeky costume x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TqsNh4Eg9D — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 26, 2023

He added: “I didn’t think my head would move from Claudia and it really has.”

Later, Rosie told Casey: “You definitely tick a lot of what I would look for in somebody.”

As the episode drew to a close, Claudia made her feelings clear to Casey.

“I never wanted to be someone’s option,” she said

She added: “I’m not here to waste time.”

To which a stubborn Casey replied: “I’ve got to put my feelings first in this.”

At the end of the show, it was revealed that Monday night will see the return of the infamous Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.