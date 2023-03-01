Angela Rippon on having to hold her own as one of the first female broadcasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Angela Rippon on having to hold her own as one of the first female broadcasters

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:06 am
Angela Rippon (Ian West/PA)
Angela Rippon (Ian West/PA)

Angela Rippon has said she is “thrilled” to see so many female broadcasters in the newsroom nowadays as she reflected on how she had to hold her own when she started out.

Rippon, now 78, became the first regular female news anchor on the BBC in 1975 and went on to host shows including Top Gear, Children In Need and the original Come Dancing.

However, when she was in her 50s, the BBC told Rippon her career on TV was over and she should move aside for younger women.

(Nicky Johnston/Prima/PA)

Speaking with Prima magazine nearly 30 years on, she said: “Well, that was 28 years ago – and I’m still here!

“Young women are indeed coming up behind me, and I love it. I’m thrilled to see so many female broadcasters now reading the news, filming it, producing and editing it.”

Before Rippon, Nan Winton broke new ground for the BBC as its first female newsreader in 1960 as part of an experiment.

However, she was removed a short while later after audience research concluded it was “not acceptable” for a woman to read the late news.

Reflecting on what attitudes were like when she entered the industry, Rippon recalled: “If I’d gone in acting like the tea girl, maybe it would have been different, but I’d worked in the studio, I’d done stints in Northern Ireland and I’d covered the oil crisis from Norway and Sweden – I’d proven I could do the job.

“There were very few women in the newsroom back then, but I didn’t let that bother me. I just held my own.”

She still does not let preconceptions stand in her way as she continues to work, including presenting on GB News.

(Nicky Johnston/Prima/PA)

“I’ve met people at 92 who still have the enthusiasm for life of a 30-year-old – and I’ve met 30-year-olds who, frankly, have one foot in the grave!” she said.

“The way I see it, you only have one go at life, so get as much out of it as you can, whatever you do.”

She plans to travel more this year – without a camera crew following her.

“I’ve travelled around the world for work, but I now want to travel just for me,” she added.

“I recently visited Thailand and Bhutan, and next I’m hoping to go to India, where I’ve never been. I even have my camera back out and I’m taking pictures again, which I’m loving.”

Read the full interview with Angela Rippon in the April issue of Prima, on sale now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Angela Rippon (Ian West/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Angus Murray leaving court: Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Tain Sheriff Court
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Joy Dunlop has made her first solo album in ten years. Image: Joy Dunlop.
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges.
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented