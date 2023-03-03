Spencer Matthews: I heard my brother’s voice for the first time in 24 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spencer Matthews: I heard my brother’s voice for the first time in 24 years

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 8:02 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 8:11 am
Spencer Matthews who is attempting to retrace the steps of his older brother Michael with the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and record-breaking mountaineer ‘Nims’ Purja for the documentary Finding Michael (Disney+/PA)
Spencer Matthews who is attempting to retrace the steps of his older brother Michael with the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and record-breaking mountaineer ‘Nims’ Purja for the documentary Finding Michael (Disney+/PA)

Spencer Matthews said he watched footage of his older brother Michael for the first time since he disappeared on Mount Everest in 1999 while making documentary Finding Michael.

The Disney+ film will see 34-year-old Matthews attempt to find the body of his brother, who vanished three hours after becoming the youngest Briton to reach the summit of Everest at the age of 22.

The former Made In Chelsea star said his brother Michael was “everything to me”, and the pair were often described as “twins separated by time despite the age gap”.

In the film, Matthews attempts to retrace Michael’s steps with the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and “14 peak” record-holding mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja – who leads the search and rescue mission.

Canadian climber Dave Rodney, who had been on the expedition with Michael, also features in the film.

Matthews said: “Dave in particular brought to the table footage from the 1999 expedition of Mike and Dave climbing and Mike’s attitude to the mountain and I actually had never, prior to flying to Canada to meet Dave, had never seen Mike on camera ever.

“We weren’t the kind of family that made home videos and when I said to mum and dad, when we agreed to make this documentary, I said I need all footage of Mike and they said ‘We don’t have any’.

Finding Michael
Spencer Matthews with Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja (Disney+/PA)

“Fortunately, Dave had this incredible film that I hadn’t seen so I saw it in Canada for the first time and it’s the first time I’d heard Michael speak since he was alive, since I was 10.”

Mr Rodney said that Michael was the “best mate I could ever have hoped for on the mountain”, and he is “honoured and humbled” to be a part of the documentary.

He said: “Our dream was to be together on summit day. Sadly, although we climbed every single day of the expedition, together on summit day, we were not. I was to be with two other people and he was to be with his guide.

“I only found out the next day that he had not come down and 40 below had become 50 below and breezes became hurricane winds.

Finding Michael premiere – London
Jamie Everett, Spencer Matthews and Dave Rodney attending the premiere of the documentary, Finding Michael (Belinda Jiao/PA)

“But I’m so pleased that Spencer and Bear and the crew have filmed something that is I think going to be not only legendary, it’ll touch absolutely everyone who’s experienced grief and loss and help them through that process.”

TV presenter and executive producer Grylls also explained his connection to Michael.

“Michael was a young man that I met a few months before he set off to climb Everest, I’d climbed it the year before,” he said.

“He was going to be a year younger than me and I was all fired up and came for a chat and I was full of ‘You gotta go for it, you’re gonna smash it’.

Finding Michael premiere – London
Spencer Matthews and Bear Grylls (Belinda Jiao/PA)

“There was definitely a meeting of minds and spirit with a fellow young guy who wanted to stand on top of the world. Obviously then when the disaster happened and Michael never came home it was a devastating blow for everyone.

“Twenty years on to watch Spencer now as a man, as a father, as a husband wanting to try and recover his body and tell Michael’s story was a privilege to be a small part of.

“I’ve always felt a bit of a shadow and a friend to Spencer ever since I met him just after Michael died up there and to see his journey come full circle is special.”

Matthews described the film as a “story about brotherly love” and hopes the film “moves and helps people”, adding that the reaction so far had been “incredibly humbling”.

Finding Michael, directed by Tom Beard, is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday.

