Arlene Foster expands role at GB News, saying it’s vital NI voices are heard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Baroness Arlene Foster is set to become a regular presenter on GB News alongside making documentaries for the broadcaster, it has been announced.

The former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and first minister of Northern Ireland, 52, will step up from presenting one hour on Fridays to becoming a regular fixture during weekly programming.

Baroness Foster said she was delighted at the opportunity to introduce a more frequent Northern Irish perspective into all debates and news stories at GB News.

'The EU interpretation of what they think was agreed is extremely disturbing.' Sir John Redwood says Northern Ireland would have to face 'a whole body of law, which the UK does not have to accept' in agreeing to the Windsor Framework. pic.twitter.com/oNZhcuO5Xd — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 5, 2023

She said: “As recent events have shown, Northern Ireland is absolutely critical to the political landscape and future of the UK.

“It’s vital that Northern Irish voices are always heard, not just on stories about NI, but in every political discussion coming out of Westminster.”

It was announced that she will lead coverage of the July 12 Parades in Northern Ireland on the channel, the main date in the Protestant loyal order marching season.

On Sunday, GB News said it would be returning to broadcast the event after the BBC dropped its long-running live coverage last year.

The broadcaster also confirmed Baroness Foster, who took her place in the House of Lords in November, would stand in for hosts including Michael Portillo when they are away.

Former minister Michael Portillo (Julien Behal/PA)

Editorial director Michael Booker said: “Arlene’s wisdom and foresight about NI is unparalleled when it comes to any analysis of UK politics. It will be great to hear more from her throughout all our programming.”

Baroness Foster will also start making documentaries under the GB News Investigates brand, with her first programme looking at the role of faith in politics – which will be broadcast later this year.

The broadcaster said it is expanding politics with several new programmes and appointments including head of politics Christopher Hope, new Sunday presenter Camilla Tominey, and former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.