Charles invites Harry and Meghan to Coronation in The Windsors special

Comedy show The Windsors will return for a Coronation special later this year.

Harry Enfield as the king invites the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his special day as the show returns to Channel 4 after three years.

The Crown actor Richard Goulding as Harry and Bridgerton actress Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan will weigh up the invitation from their home in California.

The satire also covers the controversy surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which aired in December and Harry’s book Spare which came out in February.

In real life, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that they had been invited to the Coronation.

The Windsors, which ran for three series from 2016 to 2020, has had several previous specials, including a Christmas show.

In the latest special, The Crown actress Haydn Gwynne will return as the Queen Consort who agrees with Charles to go spectacular during the Coronation as she wants to be draped in diamonds and fur.

Absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of THE WINDSORS @Channel4 for the Coronation special as a member of the Royal Family: Sophie Wessex! 🫅🇬🇧👸https://t.co/UxfYvIN2d7 pic.twitter.com/snz6kmiMzz — Anna Morris (@annamorriscomic) March 6, 2023

However, Channel 4 said this has attracted criticism from Fleabag actor Hugh Skinner’s character the Prince of Wales, known as Wills in the show, who is focused on the cost-of-living.

Joe Hullait, commissioning executive for comedy at Channel 4 said: “Any channel worth its salt has a landmark show with the word coronation in the title.

“For the BBC it was the world’s first televised Coronation in 1953. For ITV it’s the world’s longest running soap Coronation Street.

“We at Channel 4 are delighted to announce that we now have our own record-breaking Coronation jewel at the heart of our broadcasting crown: the funniest show on telly during a momentously historic week for Britain.”

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, played by Horrible Histories’ actress Louise Ford, makes a new best friend, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex who is played by Outnumbered actress Anna Morris.

They offend Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, portrayed by impressionist Morgana Robinson, which is described as leading to “disastrous consequences”.

The Duke of York’s daughters, Ellie White as Princess Beatrice and Celeste Dring as Princess Eugenie, also appear alongside Vicki Pepperdine as Anne, Princess Royal and Matthew Cottle as Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Writer Bert Tyler-Moore added: “I’m delighted to be back with the royal family – the best collaborators a comedy writer could hope for.”



The Windsors Coronation Special will air in May as the real-life Coronation takes place the same month at Westminster Abbey.