No sixth episode for Sir David Attenborough’s Wild Isles, BBC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

No sixth episode for Sir David Attenborough’s Wild Isles, BBC says

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 6:44 pm
The BBC said claims that a sixth episode was pulled are untrue (BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board/PA)
The BBC said claims that a sixth episode was pulled are untrue (BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board/PA)

The BBC has hit back at claims that it pulled an episode of a new Sir David Attenborough series out of fears of a political backlash.

Wild Isles is set to begin on BBC One on Sunday with five episodes and, narrated by the veteran broadcaster, will showcase the natural wonders of the UK and Ireland.

It has been funded by nature charities WWF and the RSPB with support from the Open University, and has been produced by Silverback Films – the team behind many of the BBC’s landmark nature shows.

Wild Isles
A common puffin (BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board)

A further instalment, called Save Our Wild Isles, is to be broadcast on iPlayer at a future date, which shows the damage being wrought on our local wildlife and includes controversial topics such as rewilding.

A Guardian report earlier on Friday claimed that it was originally intended as a sixth episode of the Wild Isles series, and that it had been pulled to avoid criticism from Tory MPs and right-wing newspapers.

The Guardian said insiders at the BBC had claimed the corporation was bowing to pressure from lobbying groups by broadcasting it only on iPlayer.

A spokesperson from the BBC replied: “This is totally inaccurate, there is no sixth episode. Wild Isles is – and always was – a five-part series and does not shy away from environmental content.

“We have acquired a separate film for iPlayer from the RSPB and WWF and Silverback Films about people working to preserve and restore the biodiversity of the British Isles.”

Puffins in Iceland
Wild Isles is to feature puffins and other seabirds whose populations are struggling because of climate change and overfishing (Aaron Chown/PA)

An Open University spokesperson said: “We are proud to lend our academic expertise and co-produce Wild Isles with the BBC which consists of five episodes.

“Saving Our Wild Isles is a separate film inspired by the series that was commissioned by the RSPB and WWF and does not have input from the Open University.”

A joint statement from WWF, the RSPB and the National Trust said: “Saving Our Wild Isles, which the Guardian article is referring to, is a complementary documentary to the Wild Isles TV series.

“Saving Our Wild Isles is produced by Silverback, commissioned by WWF, National Trust and RSPB, and will be available on iPlayer. A date will be announced in due course.

“This is a separate film to the series, created by Silverback, WWF, National Trust and RSPB. BBC acquired the film for iPlayer.”

The UK and Ireland are among the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with a quarter of the UK’s mammals at risk of extinction and 97% of wildflower meadows lost since the 1930s.

Plastic pollution
Manx shearwaters breed on Skomer Island off the Pembrokeshire coast, which Sir David visited for the series (Ben Birchall/PA)

Series producer Alastair Fothergill – who worked on other landmark programmes such as Blue Planet, Planet Earth and Frozen Planet – said he hopes viewers “will recognise how fragile and precious” the UK and Ireland’s wildlife is.

Some of the highlights he shared include white-tailed eagles hunting barnacle geese on the island of Islay off western Scotland, red deer stags battling in southern Ireland and peregrine falcons hunting knot on the Wash in East Anglia.

Sir David said: “In my long life, I’ve been lucky enough to travel to almost every part of the globe and gaze upon some of its most beautiful and dramatic sights.

“But I can assure you that nature in these islands, if you know where to look, can be just as dramatic and spectacular as anything I’ve seen elsewhere.

“The British Isles are globally important for nature. In this series we’ll show you why that is so and celebrate the wonders of these islands that we call home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row

Editor's Picks

Most Commented