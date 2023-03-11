What are the BBC’s guidelines on impartiality and do they apply to Gary Lineker?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What are the BBC’s guidelines on impartiality and do they apply to Gary Lineker?

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 2:57 am Updated: March 11, 2023, 10:03 am
What are the BBC's guidelines on impartiality and do they apply to Gary Lineker?
What are the BBC’s guidelines on impartiality and do they apply to Gary Lineker? (PA)

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker has been asked to step back from his hosting duties on the BBC show after becoming embroiled in a row over impartiality.

However, a former BBC executive has said there is “a lot of confusion” over whether the corporation’s guidelines should apply to Lineker – who works as a freelance broadcaster.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the BBC’s rules on impartiality:

Gary Lineker file photo
The Match Of The Day presenter has been asked to step back from his hosting duties on the BBC show following remarks he made on Twitter

– What do BBC guidelines state?

The BBC says that it is “committed” to achieving due impartiality in all its output, describing it as “fundamental to our reputation, our values and the trust of audiences”.

The corporation’s guidelines state that the impartiality must be “adequate and appropriate to the output, taking account of the subject and nature of the content, the likely audience expectation and any signposting that may influence that expectation”.

It adds that BBC output must always “scrutinise arguments, question consensus and hold power to account” with both consistency and due impartiality.

Richard Sambrook, former director of news at the BBC and director of BBC Global News and the BBC World Service, told the PA news agency that “impartiality is crucial” for the BBC and staff in “everything they do”.

– What is the BBC policy on social media?

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill
Lineker has been reprimanded by the BBC after responding on Twitter to a Home Office video

The BBC’s guidelines note that social media is “now part of everyday life” and that all of its staff are free to “engage in social media activities if they wish”.

However they state that similar to official platforms, all activity “whether it is in a ‘professional’ or ‘personal’ capacity” should be informed by the Editorial Guidelines.

A “clear distinction” should be made between BBC spaces which are run by the BBC for BBC purposes and personal spaces which are run by staff or BBC talent for their personal purposes, the guidance states.

– What did Lineker do?

Lineker has been reprimanded by the BBC after responding on Twitter to a Home Office video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the Government’s plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

The ex-England striker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

The BBC said it had decided that Lineker would be stepping back from hosting duties on MOTD until they had “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

– Do the BBC guidelines apply to Lineker?

Lineker is a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, not a permanent member of staff, and is not responsible for news or political content, so does not need to adhere to the same rules on impartiality.

His Twitter remarks were made on his personal account, which does not include an official link to the BBC or MOTD in his bio.

However, BBC guidelines also note that figures that are “clearly identified with the BBC” are expected to behave appropriately and “in ways that are consistent with the BBC’s editorial values and policies.”

Mr Sambrook told PA: “For a sports presenter in their personal life to express views that aren’t impartial, is not as serious as if it was a news journalist.”

