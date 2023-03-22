BBC series This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead Bafta TV nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC series This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead Bafta TV nominations

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 7:38 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 12:51 pm
This Is Going To Hurt (BBC/PA)
This Is Going To Hurt (BBC/PA)

BBC series This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations at the Bafta television and craft awards with six each.

The broadcaster was the clear leader with a total of 81 nominations across both TV and craft categories, while Channel 4 was second with 33, Netflix has 24 and ITV 19.

This year’s TV categories also included first-time nominations for acting heavyweights Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton.

Boiling Point UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Martin Freeman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, has among its nominations Ben Whishaw for leading actor and a nod for best mini-series.

Comedian and former doctor Kay said he was “thrilled” and described the show as “a love letter to the NHS and the staff who work there”.

He added: “The series was set in 2006, which it turns out were the good old days – the NHS is unrecognisably tougher today. Morale and retention of staff have never been lower than it is today. And nor has real-terms pay.

“If the government don’t put their hands in their pockets and fairly reward healthcare professionals for their work, the show will soon be a historical anachronism from the days that we used to have an NHS.”

Whishaw, who stars as Adam, will go up against Murphy for Peaky Blinders, Oldman for Slow Horses, Egerton for Black Bird, Chaske Spencer for The English and Martin Freeman for The Responder.

Liverpool-set thriller The Responder’s nominations also include supporting actor for Josh Finan, supporting actress for Adelayo Adedayo and drama series.

The series follows Freeman’s character Chris across six night shifts as an urgent response police officer and won plaudits for its gritty style and narrative.

Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses received five nominations each.

The Crown’s nominations include leading actress for Imelda Staunton playing the Queen and supporting actor for Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed.

The Crown Season 5
Imelda Staunton took over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, from season five of The Crown (Netflix/PA)

Staunton will battle it out for leading actress with Kate Winslet for I Am Ruth, Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Maxine Peake for Anne, Sarah Lancashire for Julia and Vicky McClure for Without Sin.

Sara Putt, deputy chair of Bafta and chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, stressed that despite a lack of ethnic diversity among the performing nominees – with all six leading actress nominees being white – there was more diversity in terms of age and socio-economic background.

She said there was an “ongoing conversation” and the industry needs to keep “diversity in all its forms at the front of our minds”.

“I would imagine what you’re referencing is ethnic diversity but we’re aware of diversity across socio-economics,” she told a media call.

“I think we could say that that is probably fairly well represented in certain areas … We’ve been discussing gender, disability – all of these things are factored into our thinking and our conversation.

“And again, as I said earlier, we are a barometer of the industry. We reflect what’s out there, what’s being made, the performances that have been during that year.”

Channel 4’s strong showing – including nods for its reboot of Friday Night Live, Derry Girls and Taskmaster – comes after the Government’s plans to sell the broadcaster were scrapped.

Good Morning Britain on ITV secured a nomination in the news coverage category for presenter Susanna Reid’s interview with Boris Johnson.

Claudia Winkleman received an entertainment performance nomination as host of BBC’s One hit mystery show The Traitors, with the programme also recognised in the reality and constructed factual category, alongside Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams on the same channel.

The nominations also highlighted the role the TV sector played in the Queen’s state funeral with the BBC receiving nods in the live event and director: multi-camera categories for its coverage.

The Traitors
Claudia Winkleman fronted The Traitors (BBC/PA)

Harry Potter star Radcliffe secured his first Bafta TV nomination, in the male performance in a comedy programme category, for his portrayal of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, the US singer known for his musical parodies, in the Roku biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

A special episode of The Repair Shop, which saw host Jay Blades meet the King before his accession to the trone, was tapped for a daytime award.

Notable snubs included Netflix’s queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper and This Is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod.

Bafta confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan was not entered for the competition.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees.

“Today a record number of entries in television and craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022.

“We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”

Putt added: “These nominations reflect some of those changes we are seeing today, and will continue to see in the future.

“The Bafta Elevate and Bafta Breakthrough talent schemes have also supported a number of first-time nominees across categories – so if you haven’t seen some of these nominated programmes, do watch them.”

This year’s Bafta TV ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on May 14.

The Bafta Television Craft Awards will take place on April 23.

