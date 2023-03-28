Children turning to social media for news, Ofcom report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Children turning to social media for news, Ofcom report finds

By Press Association
The authors found children are becoming drawn to ‘dramatic’ videos on social media (Yui Mok/PA)
The authors found children are becoming drawn to ‘dramatic’ videos on social media (Yui Mok/PA)

Children are increasingly turning to social media if they want to find out something new and “generally believe” what they discover online is true, according to a new study by the communications regulator.

The Ofcom research also revealed some youngsters are still being fed content about anxiety and depression when they do not want to be and are being sent sexual messages by strangers.

Some 96% of children aged three to 17 are watching videos online and just under a third (32%) are posting their own clips.

YouTube is the most popular, with 88% of children watching it – but TikTok (50%-53%) and Snapchat (42%-46%) have also grown in popularity over the past year.

A fifth of three-year-olds have a mobile phone and mobile ownership is almost universal by the time children turn 12.

The study’s authors said many children watch BBC Newsround at school but very few watch mainstream news programmes at home.

Instead, they turn to social media for information and many found out about the death of the late Queen through TikTok or YouTube.

Relying on social media for information relies on critical reflection some youngsters found “difficult or irrelevant”, the authors said.

Some younger children were unable to identify fake accounts, the authors added.

They said: “Whether they consumed it actively or passively, children generally believed that what they saw, read or heard on social media was true.

“They rarely reflected on its veracity, reliability or relevance.

“Only in a few cases, where children were particularly interested in a topic or feared they would be called out later for believing something that was untrue, did they seem to reflect more actively.”

Several children said content appeared in their feed which was generated by the platform’s algorithm, which they did not search for and sometimes would have preferred not to have seen.

Some girls who had struggled with their mental health said they were being fed unwanted content about depression and anxiety.

One 17-year-old girl, Alice, said videos tagged “recovery” which were not about recovery would come up on her feed.

Children were generally able to identify sponsored adverts but sometimes struggled to pick out more discreet forms of advertising.

Some youngsters were found to be in group chats involving strangers who sometimes shared “hazardous or inappropriate” content, with some saying they received sexual messages but chose to ignore them.

The authors found children are becoming drawn to “dramatic” videos which appear designed to maximise stimulation but require minimal effort to watch.

Gossip, conflict, controversy, extreme challenges and high stakes – often involving large sums of money – were found to be recurring themes in popular videos.

However, they did not always understand whether they were watching a drama or documentary, and whether the events they were following were real or fabricated.

In the past year, more and more children have started splitting their screens and watching two videos at once – sometimes related but sometimes with no obvious connection at all.

Children are posting their own videos less often because they are becoming increasingly self-conscious, and when they do post it is often driven by arguments or drama among their peers.

When they did post, they tended to emulate influencers such as those responsible for a craze around the energy drink Prime.

Young adults aged 18 to 24 are the most avid users of the internet and social media – using nine online communication sites or apps on average compared with six for most adults who are on the internet.

Just over half (51%) of social media users in that age group said they were spending too much time on it – up from 42% in 2021 and significantly higher than the average (32%).

They are more likely than the average social media user to say they need to take breaks from it or delete apps because they are using them too often.

Parents are more likely to believe the risks of social media outweigh the benefits, the research revealed.

It is Ofcom’s ninth annual study into children’s relationship with the online world and was compiled with the help of research agency Revealing Reality.

