Paul O’Grady a ‘champion for the underdog’ – Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has paid tribute to Paul O’Grady as a “devoted animal lover” and a “champion for the underdog” following his death.

The TV star had close ties to the organisation, which praised his “razor-sharp humour and perpetual generosity and warmth”.

O’Grady died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio said.

This month marks the 10th anniversary of the wonderful Paul O'Grady becoming an Ambassador for Battersea. 🐶🐱⁣As well as campaigning for animals, he's been the star of #POGDOGs, showcasing the amazing work Battersea do. He's even rehomed a few furry friends himself! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ylkiSYSqOC — Battersea (@Battersea_) October 21, 2022

The TV and radio presenter became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012, following the success of ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, which was filmed at the home.

He presented the show for eleven series, during which time he laid bare his “passion for all things dog”, the charity said.

Last year O’Grady was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of the programme to mark 160 years of the organisation.

O’Grady died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 67, according to a statement issued by his partner Andre Portasio (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said the home was “joining the nation” in mourning the loss of O’Grady, who helped raise its profile to millions around the world.

“Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres,” he said.

“Paul will always be associated with Battersea and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.”

Last year O’Grady was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of the programme to mark 160 years of the organisation (PA)

He continued: “Paul had an extremely hands-on approach as a Battersea ambassador and has been fundamental in helping our charity to communicate important campaign messages.

“He was a champion for the underdog and would do anything to ensure all animals live a healthy and happy life. He will be dearly missed.”

O’Grady was given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards for the impact For The Love Of Dogs had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide.

Queen Elizabeth II looking at a Corgi as Paul O’Grady looks on during a visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London (Ben Stansall/PA)

During an interview during the first series in September 2012, he said it was “hand on heart… one of the nicest jobs I’ve ever had” and praised the home as “a magical place”.

Ali Taylor, who appeared alongside O’Grady in the series, said the presenter met “hundreds if not thousands” of dogs during his time working with Battersea but never lost his “infectious enthusiasm and interest in getting to know them all individually”.

O’Grady also personally rehomed several dogs at his Kent farmhouse.

O’Grady became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012, following the success of ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs (PA)

During the first series of For The Love Of Dogs he took home Eddie, a Chihuahua Jack Russell-cross puppy.

Eddie was joined by Boycie, a shih-tzu in 2014, Conchita, a Maltese in 2015, Arfur, a mongrel puppy in 2017, Nancy, another mongrel puppy in 2020, and Sausage, a wire-haired dachshund in 2021.

Mr Laurie added, “Paul loved Battersea so much and we cannot thank him enough for everything he did for our charity and for rescue animals worldwide.

“We will forever be indebted to him for his endless generosity and support.”