Paul O’Grady remembered for being ‘ferocious in the fight against Aids’

By Press Association
Sir Elton John and It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies have paid tribute to Paul O’Grady – remembering him as “ferocious in the fight against Aids” – after his death aged 67.

The TV and radio presenter died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, a statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said.

Queer As Folk creator Davies said on Instagram: “The saddest news. What a star. What a lovely man.

“He was ferocious in the fight against AIDS; he made everyone love drag; he once asked me if he could be in Doctor Who, “I just want to wear a white coat and carry a clipboard and walk down a corridor saying ‘I think it’s alive, Doctor.’”

“When asked in 2021 if he despised anyone, he said, ‘Every single stinking member of this lying, self-serving government.’ There will never be anyone like him.”

Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin followed a group of gay men and their friends living in London as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the ’80s and early ’90s.

One of its stars, Nathaniel J Hall, who played Donald, said O’Grady showed everyone “how important it is to be bold and to be brave”.

He told PA: “Paul was a dreamboat. He was one of those people that obviously had incredible fame in the ’90s and as a young out, queer person to reflect our culture on TV in that period was amazing to see.

“He was a kind and compassionate person and his charity work with HIV organisations and dog charities showed that.

“He spoke out about Tory austerity passionately and you could see his roots and grounding growing up in Liverpool. He showed how important it is to be bold and to be brave.

“His passing reminds people that life is short, to grab the bull by the horns.”

Sharing a picture of himself and O’Grady in character as his drag queen persona Lily Savage, musician Sir Elton John wrote on Instagram: “Saddening news to hear of Paul O’Grady’s passing this morning.

“A brilliant entertainer, wit, and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and the fight against AIDS and HIV who I was fortunate enough to spend time with including when he hosted @davidfurnish’s and my Stag Party before our Civil Partnership in 2005.

“Thank you for all the joy you brought into the world, Paul. You went places nobody had gone before and we will miss you very much.”

Former Labour cabinet minister Lord Chris Smith, the first openly HIV-positive MP according to the Terrence Higgens Trust, told PA: “Paul was one of a kind, was a very special person, brought huge joy to countless people, and fought nobly for the things that were important.”

TV stars Paddy McGuinness and Gaby Roslin joined names from across the world of entertainment in remembering O’Grady, who hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank.