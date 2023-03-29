Divina de Campo leads Drag Race UK tributes to ‘titan’ Paul O’Grady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Divina de Campo leads Drag Race UK tributes to ‘titan’ Paul O’Grady

By Press Association
Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage (Ben Curtis/PA)
Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage (Ben Curtis/PA)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo said Paul O’Grady “reached new heights and truly was a drag star”.

The comedian and TV and radio presenter, who died on Tuesday evening aged 67, rose to fame on the nightclub circuit with his larger-than-life alter ego Lily Savage.

Names from across the drag world have paid tribute to him.

The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole and Cheddar Gorgeous were among those who hailed O’Grady’s legacy on social media.

De Campo, whose real name is Owen Farrow, told the PA news agency: “It is incredibly sad. Sixty-seven is no age when the retirement age is 68.

“To lose somebody who had seen so much of the struggles that our community have been through and then to be taken so early, someone who started out like so many drag queens do, in a pub, with full audiences or two men and a dog cutting your teeth in that old-school training ground for drag.

“To push from the Royal Vauxhall Tavern to mainstream television, to be on Channel 4 interviewing in the morning, you can’t imagine it happening now.

“That is a testament to his amazing skill and talent and it relates to the conversations we are having now as the conversations become so toxic about LGBTQ people.

“His impact on drag, he gave us all something to look at. It showed us you can be massively successful if you work at it and are smart and funny.

“He never pretended to not have a political viewpoint; he said people should be in the streets challenging austerity.

“It is a working-class voice coming up and showing how talented they are, having a platform and critiquing the politics of the last few years.

“Becoming a household name from drag to being Paul O’Grady is amazing. He reached new heights and truly was a drag star.”

The Vivienne, winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, shared a photo of O’Grady in character as Savage sat on a throne.

She tweeted: “A very sad day. The First Lady of British Drag, an icon, a trailblazer and a legend. Cause havoc wherever you may be you inspiration.”

Hole, who also competed in series one, added: “Still at a loss for words. Thank you for everything you have done for us! RIP.”

Veronica Green, who appeared in both series two and three of the show, tweeted: “RIP to Paul O’Grady one of the drag greats. Sleep well Lily.”

Another tribute came from Cheddar Gorgeous, who wrote: “Lily will forever walk the alleyways of our hearts. She was a British institution and cultural icon.

“As drag faces backlash, fuelled by click bait and a homophobic fringe, let us take some comfort today from these wise words: ‘If I wanted your opinion, I’d slap it outta ya.’”

Drag Race UK series three contestant Kitty Scott-Claus added: “Seeing Paul as Lily was the first drag queen and openly queer person I ever saw on television back in the 90s.

“The world today would be a different place without them.”

O’Grady began his career performing as Savage in the 1970s while working as a peripatetic care officer for Camden Council in London, going on to tour in northern England as part of drag duo The Playgirls.

