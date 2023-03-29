Paul O’Grady put Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on the map, charity CEO says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul O’Grady put Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on the map, charity CEO says

By Press Association
Paul O’Grady was hailed as a ‘genuine animal lover’ by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Paul O’Grady was hailed as a ‘genuine animal lover’ by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Paul O’Grady put Battersea Dogs and Cats Home “on the map” as an internationally recognised charity, the organisation’s chief executive has said.

The TV and radio presenter became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012, following the success of ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, 11 series of which were filmed at the home.

Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie told the PA news agency that O’Grady would have taken all of the charity’s dogs home “if he had his way”.

Mr Laurie said: “It’s hard to overstate Paul’s impact at Battersea over the last decade. He really helped put Battersea on the map.

“Of course we were a well-known London dog and cat rescue charity, I think thanks to Paul we became a nationally recognised and loved organisation and in fact our fame now extends to many countries around the world as well.”

He spoke to PA in the home’s veterinary hospital, which O’Grady helped open alongside the then Duchess of Cornwall in September 2016.

Paul O’Grady plaque
A blue plaque commemorating the opening of the veterinary hospital at Battersea (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Laurie said O’Grady’s “real legacy” is how he showed both the British public and an international audience how “lovable and incredible” rescue dogs are, inspiring people to adopt and rehome.

He described O’Grady as a “genuine animal lover”.

“He could walk into a kennel with a dog he had never met before, sit on the floor and play with that dog and bond with that dog within minutes,” Mr Laurie said.

“He would fall in love with that dog and the dog would fall in love with him too and you can’t pretend, that was so authentic, that really was Paul – a true animal lover in every bone in his body.”

Peter Laurie
Peter Laurie at the home (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Asked whether he had a soft spot for any particular kind of dog, the charity’s chief executive told PA: “I think Paul loved every dog he met at Battersea.

“If he had his way he would have taken them all home, but I guess his head overruled his heart ultimately. He limited himself to five dogs that he rehomed from Battersea over the years he worked with us.”

Last year O’Grady was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of the For The Love Of Dogs programme to mark 160 years of Battersea.

Mr Laurie called it his “personal treasured memory”.

He added: “I think that day we saw Paul at his absolute best. He was full of fun, making jokes, engaging staff and volunteers, playing with the dogs, he was having a great time. He just looked very happy and very relaxed in the company of his four-legged and two-legged friends.”

Paul O’Grady death
Flowers left at Battersea on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Laurie said O’Grady would be missed a “great, great deal” and that his legacy will live on.

O’Grady was given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards for the impact For The Love Of Dogs had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide.

During an interview during the first series in September 2012, he said it was “hand on heart… one of the nicest jobs I’ve ever had” and praised the home as “a magical place”.

Ali Taylor, who appeared alongside O’Grady in the series, said the presenter met “hundreds if not thousands” of dogs during his time working with Battersea but never lost his “infectious enthusiasm and interest in getting to know them all individually”.

Paul O’Grady death
Last year Paul O’Grady was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of the programme to mark 160 years of the organisation (Adrian Dennis/PA)

During the first series of For The Love Of Dogs O’Grady rehomed Eddie, a Chihuahua Jack Russell-cross puppy, taking him to his Kent farmhouse.

Eddie was joined by Boycie, a shih-tzu, in 2014, Conchita, a Maltese, in 2015, Arfur, a mongrel puppy, in 2017, Nancy, another mongrel puppy, in 2020, and Sausage, a wire-haired dachshund, in 2021.

O’Grady’s contribution to animal welfare was also recognised with an RSPCA animal hero award.

Chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “Paul O’Grady’s love for animals and the incredible way he told their stories inspired countless families to rehome rescue pets and give them a second chance of happiness.

Paul O’Grady with Winston
Paul O’Grady with Winston the lamb at his home in Kent (Joe Murphy/RSPCA)

“His tireless campaigning saw Paul recognised with an RSPCA animal hero award for his outstanding contribution to animal welfare, while he once adopted a little lamb, Winston, from us, who had been rescued from a wheelie bin.”

