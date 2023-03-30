Brother of Phillip Schofield tells jury of tearful phone call with him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brother of Phillip Schofield tells jury of tearful phone call with him

By Press Association
The court heard of a phone call between Phillip Schofield and his brother (Ian West/PA)
The court heard of a phone call between Phillip Schofield and his brother (Ian West/PA)

The brother of This Morning host Phillip Schofield wept as he told a court how he phoned his brother and told him he was “on the verge” of taking his own life.

Timothy Schofield, 54, is on trial at Exeter Crown Court charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

Schofield, a civilian police worker from Bath, is said to have told his TV star brother about some of the alleged offending in September 2021.

When asked by his barrister Peter Binder whether he had performed sexual acts on the teenager, Schofield replied: “Absolutely not.”

Schofield told the jury he had watched pornography with the boy, who he insisted was aged over 16 at that time, and they had masturbated while sat apart.

Giving evidence on Thursday, the defendant told the jury he had been gay his “entire life” but had kept it “completely secret and hidden from everybody”.

He described this as “incredibly difficult” and told the court he had struggled with mental health problems for years.

The defendant wept as he was asked about phoning his famous brother before driving to his home in London in September 2021.

Peter Binder, representing Schofield, asked him: “Phillip described you as being in an extreme state of agitation?”

Schofield replied: “Yes. I remember sitting in a field and making the phone call to him.”

Mr Binder asked: “You told him you were on the verge of killing yourself?”

Schofield wept as he said: “That’s correct. I was so alone.”

On Wednesday, the court heard a written statement by Phillip Schofield, which described the phone call and his brother coming to his home in London.

Mr Schofield described how they spent several hours talking, including eating a meal, before he went to do the washing-up.

He told how his brother said “You are going to hate me for what I am about to say”, with him assuring him there was nothing he could say that would do that.

Mr Schofield said in the statement: “Then he said that he and (the boy) had time together and that last year they had watched porn … and (masturbated)”.

“I turned and said, ‘What did you just say?’ He said it was last year and we were alone together. Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again. He then started to tell me about (the boy’s) body.

“I said, ‘F***, stop’. I shouted at Tim that he had to stop. I didn’t want to know any of the details but he made it sound like a one-off.

“I said, ‘I don’t want you to tell me any more’. I said, ‘You’ve got to stop, just never do it again. Regardless how that happened, it must never happen again’.”

During cross-examination by Robin Shellard, the defendant told the court the teenager was “old enough” to choose to watch pornography with him.

Schofield told the jury: “It was a consensual thing after the age of 16. He never in any way said no at all.”

He admitted searching for terms on a legal pornography website including “young boy teen sex” and “gay teen torrents” but insisted he believed this would return results showing men aged between 18 and their early twenties.

The defendant was asked about his arrest in December 2021 and police interviews in which he replied “no comment” to questions.

Schofield told the jury: “I was in such an awful place and I just was trying to get my head around what had been said, what I had been accused of. I had just been arrested, I was in a police cell.”

When asked if he was guilty of the charges, he replied: “I am not guilty of these charges and that’s why I have stuck to my guns the whole way through and pleaded not guilty the whole way through.

“There’s no way I am going to plead guilty to something I haven’t done.”

The court previously heard that the 54-year-old carried out the alleged attacks while working for Avon and Somerset Police as an IT technician.

Schofield, of Bath, denies three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

Phillip Schofield did not appear on ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday. The studio said he is taking “pre-planned leave” this week.

The trial continues.

