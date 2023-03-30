Lily Allen leads stars at special screening of new dark comedy series Dreamland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Lily Allen leads stars at special screening of new dark comedy series Dreamland

By Press Association
Lily Allen (Jeff Moore/PA)
Lily Allen (Jeff Moore/PA)

Lily Allen dazzled as she took to the red carpet for a special screening of her new dark comedy Dreamland.

The singer, 37, donned a plunging, black beaded gown paired with a diamond necklace for the event in central London.

She was joined by her co-stars, including former Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman, who plays her sister in the upcoming six-part series on Sky.

Dreamland screening
Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman star alongside one another in the new comedy drama (Jeff Moore/PA)

Agyeman opted for a strapless dress in pale yellow which had a tropical print, with a metallic heel.

Allen’s husband David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, attended the screening, wearing a black suit with a purple tie.

Also in attendance were Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gabby Best, who feature in the new series set in the British seaside town of Margate.

Dreamland screening
Lily Allen and David Harbour (Jeff Moore/PA)

For her debut TV role, Allen plays Mel, one of four sisters in a somewhat dysfunctional set-up.

In the series, Agyeman’s character Trish is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence, played by Smith-Bynoe.

Her sisters Clare, played by Best, and Leila (Edwards) rally round her, with their mother, played by Frances Barber, and nan (Sheila Reid).

Dreamland screening
(left to right) Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Freema Agyeman, Lily Allen, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gabby Best were all in attendance at the special screening (Jeff Moore/PA)

But Mel’s unexpected reappearance in their lives threatens to destabilise the entire family unit.

Based on the 2018 Bafta-winning short of the same name written by Sharon Horgan, it is a comedy-drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.

– Dreamland premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday April 6.

