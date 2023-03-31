Gladiators star Falcon dies aged 59

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gladiators star Falcon dies aged 59

By Press Association
Bernadette Hunt was known as Falcon (PA)
Bernadette Hunt was known as Falcon (PA)

Bernadette Hunt, who starred in Gladiators, has died at the age of 59, the TV show has announced.

She was known as Falcon when she competed as one of the female gladiators against contestants on the ITV sports entertainment show in the early 1990s.

Gladiators was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 and is to be revived on the BBC with an 11-episode series being filmed this year.

Its website said Hunt’s death on March 14 came after she had been “battling cancer for a number of years”.

The post added: “Bernadette entered the Gladiators arena as ‘Falcon’ during the second series in 1993 and instantly became a firm fan favourite.

“She stayed with the show until its final series (was filmed) in 1999, becoming the second longest-serving female Gladiator.

“Falcon was also a champion bodybuilder, winning the first competition she entered Miss Natural Health in 1992. She went on to win other titles including Miss Novice Britain, Miss London and Home Counties 1992 and Miss South Britain.

“Many fans will remember Falcon as the most lovely, warm, generous person with a beaming smile.

“Our Gladiator family is truly heartbroken with our loss of Bernie. Please respect the privacy of Bernadette’s family at this sad time.”

Her death was confirmed by her daughter through Gladiators TV, the PA news agency understands.

Gladiators did return to TV screens on Sky between 2008 and 2009, and at its peak in the 1990s drew huge audiences to the Saturday evening ITV slot.

The BBC series will see new games alongside classic challenges like fan favourite The Eliminator – the gruelling obstacle course – after the competition kicks off at the Utilita Arena Sheffield around June 2023.

